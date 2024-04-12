Moreen Simpson: Toasting to the golden wedding anniversary that never was

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Toasting to the golden wedding anniversary that never was

A late groom, awful wedding photos and honeymoon food poisoning wasn't the best start to a marriage that began 50 years ago.

Is a disappointing hairdo on your wedding day a bad omen? Image: Helen Hepburn
By Moreen Simpson

Bit of a collywobbler on Monday when I registered the date.

Had all gone to plan, I’d have been celebrating my 50th wedding anniversary. Losh, am I really that al’? When I covered golden weddings as a cub reporter, I thought the couples were ancient, though many were probably younger than I am now.

Those were great jobs; we were aye invited in – a dram for the photographer, a sherry for me and a bit o’ cake. That unforgettable day the wifie was oot gettin’ her hair done for the evening do, so I set aboot gettin’ a’ the details from her lovely man. First question: “Fit’s yer wife’s name?” Him bamboozled, long pause, then: “I just ca’ her mum.” Aww. We eventually got her name looking through their cards.

But, on Monday, my memory was crystal clear as I started remembering virtually every hour of that special day in 1974. Also a Monday, but unseasonably scorching hot instead of poorin’ rain. My £46 dress fae the Copie had a trendy, high ruffled neck – stiflin’ in that heat.

Me and my bridesmaid doon to posho Ritchie’s on Albyn Place for oor hair done. Lang and wavy was what I’d asked for – like his pin-up French crush Anouk Aimée. I ended up within an inch of my backcombed bouffanted life, like an electrocuted Dusty Springfield in the 1960s. Aaagony. Dashed home, brushed it oot and bunged in a few big rollers.

Bit of a panic again when I tried to phone my man-to-be shortly before oor taxi was due, only to discover he was only just headin’ off the golf course. He was aye late.

Bad photos and food poisoning

King’s College was magical, the grounds green and golden. Sadly, nae magical enough for decent wedding pictures. When they arrived at the reception that evening, not a detail of my bonnie dress could be detected – just a white blob. When I complained, the photographer declared: “We can never guarantee the quality in bright sunlight.” Aye, pull the other one, sunshine.

As a’body cast aff claes in the heat, we headed for the wonderful, now long-bulldozed Amatola on Great Western Road. I kept nippin’ into the lavvie for a quick, secret cigarette (my groom hugely anti-smoking, and I’d lied that I’d stopped – big mistake) only to discover that ony half-puffed and plunked fags were aye pinched, leaving me to scraik, accusatorially: “Fa’d nick the bride’s tabbies?”

Tor-Na-Coille Hotel in Banchory

A superb room at Banchory’s Tor-Na-Coille hotel for our first night, the bonnie balcony particularly handy when my groom was nowhere to be seen the next morning. Heard this roary sound ootside, looked doon, and there was Juliet’s Romeo – hooverin’ the confetti from his adored new car. Thenceforth I knew my place.

Our seven-day honeymoon was a bit of a bummer. After buying pies from a van at lovely Loch Morlich, I started violently vomiting on the twisty road to Dornoch. We turned back to Ullapool, there to spend two days alternately spewy-lewying, me huddin’ his foreheid ower the pan, then him mine. That’s true love!

I recovered faster and spent the rest of the honeymoon sitting on the shore, terrifying masellie tiddle-less reading The Exorcist. Happy days. We divorced 14 years later. We’re still friends.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

