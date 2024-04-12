Aberdeen bus driver jailed for assaulting and running over pensioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen bus driver jailed for assaulting and running over pensioner

Allan Thomson pushed and dragged 74-year-old Michael McFadyen off his bus before running him over as he drove away.

By Danny McKay
Michael McFadyen, left, and bus driver Allan Thomson. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Flickr.


An Aberdeen bus driver has been jailed after assaulting and then running over an elderly passenger.

Mr McFadyen suffered “catastrophic” injuries in the shocking incident and had to have his leg amputated below the knee.

Thomson, 64, denied the charges against him but was found guilty by a jury of assault and causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The incident happened on October 23 2018 near Asda in Dyce.

Sentence was deferred for reports, but now Thomson has returned to the dock to learn his fate.

Michael McFayden was assaulted and run over by bus driver Allan Thomson. His injuries resulted in him having his leg amputated.<br />Image: DC Thomson.

Defence agent David Sutherland highlighted his client’s lack of previous convictions and otherwise “exemplary work ethic and career”.

He said: “Mr Thomson did not intend to cause harm.

“There was no planning or premeditation but we do accept the jury’s verdict that he was convicted of dangerous driving.

“There’s at least the inference there that he ought to have known himself the risks that might arise that night.

“I suggest there was a degree of provocation given the conduct of Mr McFadyen that evening.”

Following an interjection from Sheriff Andrew Miller, Mr Sutherland clarified that he meant provocation in “layman’s terms” and not in a legal sense.

He added: “What I do say is had Mr McFadyen not been drinking to the excess he was and had he not fallen asleep on Mr Thomson’s bus then Mr Thomson would not be in court today.”

Sheriff Miller again interjected: “The same could be said about a number of points in the sequence of events that night.

Allan Thomson, who assaulted and ran over a passenger. Image: DC Thomson

“There are a number of points at which the course of events could have been brought to an end in a different way, for example by Mr Thomson not pushing Mr McFadyen from the bus in the first place.”

Mr Sutherland agreed and pointed out he remembered hearing at least one juror “gasp” on seeing CCTV footage of the push.

The solicitor went on to ask the court to impose a non-custodial sentence and argued Thomson was “unlikely to commit any further offence”.

He said the driving itself was short in both duration and distance, but accepted the injuries were “quite simply horrific”.

Address Thomson directly, the sheriff said: “The jury was satisfied it was you who instigated the physical altercation, pushing him when there was no good reason for doing so.”

Sheriff Miller labelled the assault an “unnecessary and violent act”.

He went on to say the jury had been satisfied that Thomson knew his victim was lying in the vicinity of the bus’ front wheels when he chose to drive off without carrying out checks, causing “catastrophic injuries”.

The sheriff concluded: “I’m satisfied that only a custodial sentence would represent an appropriate response from the court to the crime of which you were convicted.”

He ordered Thomson, of Kirkwall Avenue, Aberdeen, to be jailed for 18 months and imposed a driving ban for five years and nine months.

