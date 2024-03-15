Aberdeen bus driver found guilty of deliberately driving over pensioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen bus driver found guilty of deliberately driving over pensioner

A jury took around three hours to find Allan Thomson, 64, unanimously guilty of deliberately driving over pensioner Michael McFadyen with his bus.

By David McPhee
Bus driver Allan Thomson, who was convicted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Bus driver Allan Thomson, who was convicted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen bus driver has been convicted of deliberately driving over an elderly passenger who later had to have his leg amputated.

Allan Thomson, a former driver for First Bus, was found unanimously guilty following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of assaulting 74-year-old Michael McFadyen and dragging him off his bus before driving over him as he lay helpless in the road.

Those who first arrived on the scene described seeing “flesh and blood” on the tarmac and the pensioner’s leg looking like “shredded material”.

Mr McFadyen was rushed to hospital where doctors were unable to save his leg, which ultimately had to be amputated.

A jury took around three hours to find Thomson, 64, unanimously guilty of assaulting Mr McFadyen.

They also found he had driven dangerously and deliberately drove over the pensioner with his bus, to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of his life.

Passenger left with ‘life-changing injuries’

Upon the verdict being handed down, Sheriff Andrew Miller told Thomson: “You have been convicted after trial of assaulting Michael McFadyen, a passenger on the bus of which you were then the driver, who was in his late 60s, by pushing him on the body causing him to fall off a bus.

“You dragged him along the ground by his body and clothing – you also caused serious injury to him by driving your bus over his legs as he lay in the road after the assault.

“The members of the jury were satisfied that you knew he was lying on the ground in front of your bus as you drove over him.”

Sheriff Miller added that the incident caused Mr McFadyen “serious life-changing injuries”.

Michael McFayden was assaulted and run over by bus driver Allan Thomson. His injuries resulted in him having his leg amputated.<br />Image: DC Thomson.

During the trial, jurors were shown graphic dashcam footage which showed the moment Mr McFadyen was run over by the bus being driven by Thomson.

CCTV footage, which caused an audible gasp from some jurors, was also shown where Thomson is seen pushing the OAP off the bus before attempting to close the doors.

A prolonged fight ensues between the two men that ends up with Mr McFadyen lying in the road.

Thomson then boards the bus, starts the engine and drives over the pensioner with both his front and back wheels.

One witness, Ben Hall, 22, said the bus “lurched up” as it drove over the pensioner, while a second man, Alexander Duthie, described seeing Mr McFadyen’s leg as looking like “shredded material”.

Giving evidence on his own behalf, Mr McFadyen described the pain of being run over as “like something else”.

He said he had nightmares for six months after the incident and can no longer walk his dog due to his leg being amputated.

Bus driver Allan Thomson was unanimously convicted of assaulting and running over a passenger. Image: DC Thomson.

Thomson ‘just drove off’

Taking to the witness stand, Thomson told the jury he hadn’t deliberately driven over Mr McFadyen and characterised the incident as “a freak accident” 

But during his final speech to the jury, fiscal depute David Rogers described Thomson as having shown “utter indifference” to the safety of Mr McFadyen that evening.

He said Thomson knew Mr McFadyen was on the ground because “he was the one who put him on the ground”.

“The accused gets back into the driver’s cab without carrying out any checks to see where the complainer was,” Mr Rogers stated

“By his own admission, he knew that Mr McFadyen was too close to the bus – he did not check to see where the complainer was and just drove off.”

Sheriff Miller warned Thomson, of Kirkwall Avenue, Aberdeen, that “all sentencing options would be open to the court” when he returns to be sentenced next month.

He deferred sentence in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

The sheriff also banned Thomson from driving and continued his bail.

