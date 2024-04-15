‘Anguish’ for grieving relatives as Skye shotgun murder trial delayed until November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Anguish’ for grieving relatives as Skye shotgun murder trial delayed until November

A delayed expert report for Finlay MacDonald's defence means the court case is "dragging on with no resolution," the prosecutor has said.

By Connor Gordon
Skye
From left: John MacKinnon died and Rowena MacDonald, John Don Mackenzie and Fay Mackenzie were all injured in three linked incidents on Skye and in Dornie. Images: Police Scotland/Facebook/DC Thomson

The trial of a man charged with shooting his brother-in-law dead on Skye has been postponed until near the end of the year.

Finlay MacDonald, who denies murdering 47-year-old John MacKinnon at his home in Teangue on August 10 2022, was due to be prosecuted in mid-May.

But a delayed expert report for his defence team means the case is “dragging on with no resolution,” prosecutor Lisa Gillespie KC told the High Court in Glasgow today.

The preliminary hearing before judge Lady Drummond was also told of the “anguish” the issue is causing grieving relatives.

MacDonald, 40, is also charged with the attempted murder of his wife Rowena MacDonald, 33, and two other people on the same day of the alleged ordeal.

Murder accused also allegedly tried to stab his wife to death

Prosecutors claim MacDonald killed dad-of-six Mr MacKinnon by repeatedly firing a shotgun and striking his alleged victim’s body.

MacDonald is accused of previously showing “malice and ill will” towards him.

He is earlier alleged to have tried to kill his wife at her home in Tarskavaig.

The indictment states he struggled with her and repeatedly stabbed her body with a knife.

The attempted murder charge claims this was to Mrs MacDonald’s severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of her life.

Prosecutors allege the offence was aggravated “by involving abuse of your partner or ex-partner”.

Skye murder rampage ended with shooting on the mainland in Dornie

After the killing of Mr MacKinnon, it’s claimed that MacDonald tried to kill chiropractor John Donald MacKenzie and his wife Fay on the mainland.

The alleged attacks on the couple – both 63 at the time – happened after a 30-mile drive to their home in Dornie.

MacDonald is said to have discharged the deadly weapon at Mrs MacKenzie, hitting her head and body.

He is then accused of using the firearm on her husband, striking his body.

Similar to the charge involving his brother-in-law, MacDonald is also said to have directed previous ill-will towards Mr MacKenzie.

The scene of the shooting incident in Dornie. Image: DC Thomson

MacDonald finally faces an accusation of possessing a shotgun with intent to “endanger life”.

The indictment states he attended and travelled between the different properties while armed with the firearm and ammunition.

MacDonald had pled not guilty to the charges back in July in 2023 and a trial was due to take place in May this year, but has since been discharged.

MacDonald’s defence KC Donald Findlay today told a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow that an expert report on his client still has to be carried out.

He said: “We were prepared for trial but an expert came up with a view that they are not qualified to deal with – they cannot do it and have pointed us in the direction of another”.

‘Anguish for the next of kin as matters are dragging on with no resolution’

Lisa Gillespie KC told the court: “Mr Findlay has no option but to explore a matter that an expert has told him to explore.

“This is a source of anguish for the next of kin as matters are dragging on with no resolution.

“It would be appropriate for the court to fix a timetable – this will place the experts in a position where they work to the court’s timetable.”

Judge Lady Drummond set a timetable for the experts until the end of June when a further hearing will also take place.

A new seven-day trial date has also been set for November at the High Court in Edinburgh.

