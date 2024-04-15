‘Anguish’ for grieving relatives as Skye shotgun murder trial delayed until November

The trial of a man charged with shooting his brother-in-law dead on Skye has been postponed until near the end of the year.

Finlay MacDonald, who denies murdering 47-year-old John MacKinnon at his home in Teangue on August 10 2022, was due to be prosecuted in mid-May.

But a delayed expert report for his defence team means the case is “dragging on with no resolution,” prosecutor Lisa Gillespie KC told the High Court in Glasgow today.

The preliminary hearing before judge Lady Drummond was also told of the “anguish” the issue is causing grieving relatives.

MacDonald, 40, is also charged with the attempted murder of his wife Rowena MacDonald, 33, and two other people on the same day of the alleged ordeal.

Murder accused also allegedly tried to stab his wife to death

Prosecutors claim MacDonald killed dad-of-six Mr MacKinnon by repeatedly firing a shotgun and striking his alleged victim’s body.

MacDonald is accused of previously showing “malice and ill will” towards him.

He is earlier alleged to have tried to kill his wife at her home in Tarskavaig.

The indictment states he struggled with her and repeatedly stabbed her body with a knife.

The attempted murder charge claims this was to Mrs MacDonald’s severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of her life.

Prosecutors allege the offence was aggravated “by involving abuse of your partner or ex-partner”.

Skye murder rampage ended with shooting on the mainland in Dornie

After the killing of Mr MacKinnon, it’s claimed that MacDonald tried to kill chiropractor John Donald MacKenzie and his wife Fay on the mainland.

The alleged attacks on the couple – both 63 at the time – happened after a 30-mile drive to their home in Dornie.

MacDonald is said to have discharged the deadly weapon at Mrs MacKenzie, hitting her head and body.

He is then accused of using the firearm on her husband, striking his body.

Similar to the charge involving his brother-in-law, MacDonald is also said to have directed previous ill-will towards Mr MacKenzie.

MacDonald finally faces an accusation of possessing a shotgun with intent to “endanger life”.

The indictment states he attended and travelled between the different properties while armed with the firearm and ammunition.

MacDonald had pled not guilty to the charges back in July in 2023 and a trial was due to take place in May this year, but has since been discharged.

MacDonald’s defence KC Donald Findlay today told a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow that an expert report on his client still has to be carried out.

He said: “We were prepared for trial but an expert came up with a view that they are not qualified to deal with – they cannot do it and have pointed us in the direction of another”.

‘Anguish for the next of kin as matters are dragging on with no resolution’

Lisa Gillespie KC told the court: “Mr Findlay has no option but to explore a matter that an expert has told him to explore.

“This is a source of anguish for the next of kin as matters are dragging on with no resolution.

“It would be appropriate for the court to fix a timetable – this will place the experts in a position where they work to the court’s timetable.”

Judge Lady Drummond set a timetable for the experts until the end of June when a further hearing will also take place.

A new seven-day trial date has also been set for November at the High Court in Edinburgh.