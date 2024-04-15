Fears former Don Lewis Ferguson could miss this summer’s Euros

Former Don Lewis Ferguson could MISS this summer’s European Championships after suffering a knee injury.

The Scotland international suffered the injury following a challenge from Samuele Birindelli in the second half of Bologna’s goalless draw with Monza on Saturday.

Reports in the Italian media claim Bologna fear the midfielder, who moved to Italy from the Dons in 2022, could be out until the start of next season after initial scans showed a ligament injury.

Speaking after Saturday’s draw Bologna boss Thiago Motta said: “We are hoping that it was just a blow on his knee, but the tests will find out more.”

Ferguson, who was expected to be part of Steve Clarke’s squad for Germany this summer, is set to undergo further scans to determine the extent of the injury.

The 24 year-old hopes the injury is not serious and posted on social media: “It was a frustrating night for all of us but we keep pushing. I hope the injury isn’t too serious. I’ll be back soon.”