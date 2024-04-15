Fears former Don Lewis Ferguson could miss this summer’s Euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Fears former Don Lewis Ferguson could miss this summer’s Euros

Bologna midfielder faces scans on suspected knee ligament injury.

By Paul Third
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against AS Roma. Image: Shutterstock
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against AS Roma. Image: Shutterstock

Former Don Lewis Ferguson could MISS this summer’s European Championships after suffering a knee injury.

The Scotland international suffered the injury following a challenge from Samuele Birindelli in the second half of Bologna’s goalless draw with Monza on Saturday.

Reports in the Italian media claim Bologna fear the midfielder, who moved to Italy from the Dons in 2022, could be out until the start of next season after initial scans showed a ligament injury.

Speaking after Saturday’s draw Bologna boss Thiago Motta said: “We are hoping that it was just a blow on his knee, but the tests will find out more.”

Ferguson, who was expected to be part of Steve Clarke’s squad for Germany this summer, is set to undergo further scans to determine the extent of the injury.

The 24 year-old hopes the injury is not serious and posted on social media: “It was a frustrating night for all of us but we keep pushing. I hope the injury isn’t too serious. I’ll be back soon.”

