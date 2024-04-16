Vicious Aberdeen loan shark left hotel room covered in blood when victim couldn’t pay up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vicious Aberdeen loan shark left hotel room covered in blood when victim couldn’t pay up

Marcus Pearce, 28, admitted violently assaulting three men, along with a policewoman who came to arrest him.  

By David McPhee
Loan shark Marcus Pearce admitted assaulting three men and a police woman. Image: Facebook.
Loan shark Marcus Pearce admitted assaulting three men and a police woman. Image: Facebook.

A loan shark left one victim with a bleed on the brain and a serious knife wound after barging into a hotel room to collect cash he believed was owed to him.

Marcus Pearce appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted violently assaulting three men and a policewoman after he tried to recoup cash he’d lent out.

The 28-year-old left one victim with a deep laceration to his neck understood to have been caused by a bread knife.

When police arrived, they also found the man with significant swelling to his head and his hotel room covered in blood.

Pearce was initially charged with attempted murder over the incident, which was later reduced to assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger to life.

Placing the moneylender in handcuffs, he stated to police that he’d lent the man £300 but claimed he’d been told he couldn’t repay him for a fortnight.

“Ah da think so,” Pearce exclaimed.

Pearce threatened to kill pensioner

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that at around 7am on November 18 last year a man, aged 70, was inside his Tillydrone home when Pearce entered and immediately began striking him to the head and body.

After halting the attack and leaving the man’s property, Pearce stated: “You better have my money by nine o’clock or I’ll have you dead.”

Later that same day at the Britannia Hotel in Bucksburn, Pearce was seen banging on the hotel room door of a second man, who he violently set about as he answered, striking him to the head.

As the man was “dazed and confused”, Pierce entered the room before punching the man twice to the side of his face.

He appeared to be angry that the man had given money to a third man, whom Pearce had lent money to and demanded that he give him cash.

When the man opened his wallet and showed he had no cash Pearce left and headed towards the room of the other man whom he ordered to pay up.

When that man also said he didn’t have it, Pearce attacked him, striking him to the face several times.

As he continued to assault him, Pearce accused the man of having spent the money he’d lent him on alcohol.

The Britannia Hotel Bucksburn, Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Hearing the ongoing attack on his friend, the second man called the police, who found the third man with a badly swollen and bruised face.

When they investigated the room they saw the bed sheets were covered in blood.

A knife was also recovered and was found to have the third man’s blood on the tip and Pearce’s DNA on the handle.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary while the police went to Pearce’s room in the same hotel.

Attacker was topless and covered in blood

Pearce initially refused to answer the door but due to concern about the amount of blood found in the third man’s room they were given a master key by hotel staff.

They found Pearce safe and well but topless with his body and arms covered in blood.

Upon being informed that he was to be arrested, Pearce lashed out and struck the female police officer on the hand.

In response to being told he was being arrested for the assault on the third man, Pearce stated: “I lent him £300 pound but he says he isn’t going to pay me back for another two weeks – ah da think so.”

At ARI the third man was found to have a broken eye socket, a small bleed to the brain and a deep wound to his neck.

The second man was left with reddening and soreness to his face.

Appearing in the dock, Pearce pleaded guilty to three charges of assault and one charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger to life.

Prison the ‘only appropriate sentence’

Defence solicitor Christopher Maitland told the court that his client concedes that his behaviour on that day was “completely and utterly unacceptable”.

“He was loaning out money to other people he knew at the hotel at the time,” the solicitor said.

“And because of his issues with drugs he tried to get the money back and went completely over the score.

“It’s clear that a custodial sentence is the only appropriate sentence.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Pearce that his offences “involve severe injury with a knife” that left his victim with “permanent disfigurement”.

“You also did all this with the intent to rob these men,” he added.

Sheriff Buchanan sentenced Pearce, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to three years and eight months in prison, backdated to November 11 last year.

Neighbours say Britannia Hotel outdoor dining plans would ‘worsen rat problems’

