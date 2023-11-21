Man facing attempted murder charge after Aberdeen hotel disturbance

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a disturbance at an Aberdeen hotel.

Police were called to the Britannia Hotel in Bucksburn on Saturday morning when a 34-year-old man was found injured.

Now, Marcus Pearce has appeared in court facing no fewer than eight charges, including attempted murder, over the incident.

In addition to assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder, the 27-year-old also faces two assault charges and one of assault and robbery.

Pearce is further accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, possession of drugs, and two charges of assault to injury with intent to rob.

Accused remanded in custody

He made no plea during the hearing and was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

Pearce, of no fixed abode, is expected to appear again within the next week.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8.30am on Saturday, November 18, 2023, officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Malcolm Road, Bucksburn.

“Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”

