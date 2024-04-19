Woman accused of murdering Aberdeen man with kettle and trying to hide his body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman accused of murdering Aberdeen man with kettle and trying to hide his body

Elizabeth Ann Sweeney, 35, is also accused of dragging Neil Jolly's body into a shower and washing it in an effort to destroy evidence.

By Grant McCabe
Neil Jolly was allegedly murdered at his home in Marischal Court. Image: DC Thomson
Neil Jolly was allegedly murdered at his home in Marischal Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen woman is to stand trial accused of murdering a man with a kettle at an Aberdeen high-rise and then trying to hide his body.

Elizabeth Ann Sweeney, 35, is charged with killing Neil Jolly at his home in Marischal Court in Aberdeen.

Prosecutors claim the 49-year-old was punched as well as repeatedly struck on the head and body with a kettle.

The murder is said to have occurred between June 22 and 26 last year.

Sweeney is separately accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

It is said she dragged or pushed Mr Jolly into a shower, washed his clothed body and then covered him up in a duvet.

The accusation further states Sweeney tried to clean the kettle used in the alleged killing, as well as the shoes she was wearing at the time.

Police outside Marischal Court on June 26 last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The indictment claims this was all in an attempt to destroy evidence, hide the body and avoid arrest.

Sweeney faces an earlier charge that she assaulted Mr Jolly at an unknown location in Aberdeen by punching him on the head and body.

This allegedly occurred on an occasion between June 1 and 26 2023.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today where Sweeney’s legal team pleaded not guilty on her behalf.

Lord Armstrong fixed a trial due to begin on January 20 next year in Aberdeen.

The case could last up to seven days.

 

