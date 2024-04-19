Woman accused of murdering Aberdeen man with kettle and trying to hide his body

An Aberdeen woman is to stand trial accused of murdering a man with a kettle at an Aberdeen high-rise and then trying to hide his body.

Elizabeth Ann Sweeney, 35, is charged with killing Neil Jolly at his home in Marischal Court in Aberdeen.

Prosecutors claim the 49-year-old was punched as well as repeatedly struck on the head and body with a kettle.

The murder is said to have occurred between June 22 and 26 last year.

Sweeney is separately accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

It is said she dragged or pushed Mr Jolly into a shower, washed his clothed body and then covered him up in a duvet.

The accusation further states Sweeney tried to clean the kettle used in the alleged killing, as well as the shoes she was wearing at the time.

The indictment claims this was all in an attempt to destroy evidence, hide the body and avoid arrest.

Sweeney faces an earlier charge that she assaulted Mr Jolly at an unknown location in Aberdeen by punching him on the head and body.

This allegedly occurred on an occasion between June 1 and 26 2023.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today where Sweeney’s legal team pleaded not guilty on her behalf.

Lord Armstrong fixed a trial due to begin on January 20 next year in Aberdeen.

The case could last up to seven days.