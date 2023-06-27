Man found dead at Aberdeen high rise property named

A 49-year-old man who was found dead at a property in an Aberdeen high rise has been named.

Police found the body of Neil Jolly in one of the flats in Marischal Court yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the high-rise at around 1.20am and the 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was cordoned off for a period of time, with officers stationed outside of the building throughout the evening.

A woman has been charged and appeared in court today in connection to the incident.

Detective Inspector William Murdoch said: “Our thoughts are very much with Neil’s family and friends, as well as everyone else affected by his death.

“We are providing his family with support at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing.”