Inverness man, 37, in court after armed police stand-off

A 37-year-old Inverness man has appeared in court following a siege-type incident on Thursday involving riot police.

Police were seen donning shields during the incident at a property on Madras Street in the Merkinch area of the city.

Lee Dyce, from Inverness, today appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court and made no plea to charges of culpable and reckless conduct and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Dyce is accused of punching windows and throwing a piece of furniture and a piece of glass out the window to the danger of life.

He is also alleged to have uttered threats of violence to police and brandished knives.

Sheriff Sara Matheson committed Dyce – who was represented by Duncan Henderson on behalf of Marc Dickson – for further examination, refused bail and remanded him in custody.

Emergency services, including Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, were called to the scene of the incident at about 3pm yesterday afternoon.

Police from the armed response unit and other officers with riot shields were deployed.

The stand-off ended when a man was arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 3.10pm on Thursday, 18 April, officers attended a property in the Madras Street area of Inverness following a report of a disturbance.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection. He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, 19 April, 2024.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”