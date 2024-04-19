Inverness man, 37, in court after armed police stand-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness man, 37, in court after armed police stand-off

Lee Dyce appeared in private at court accused over yesterday's incident in the Merkinch area of the city.

By David Love
Police in Inverness madras Street
Police with riot shields at the scene in Inverness. Image: Supplied.

A 37-year-old Inverness man has appeared in court following a siege-type incident on Thursday involving riot police.

Police were seen donning shields during the incident at a property on Madras Street in the Merkinch area of the city.

Lee Dyce, from Inverness, today appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court and made no plea to charges of culpable and reckless conduct and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Dyce is accused of punching windows and throwing a piece of furniture and a piece of glass out the window to the danger of life.

Fire crews at the scene. Image: Supplied.

He is also alleged to have uttered threats of violence to police and brandished knives.

Sheriff Sara Matheson committed Dyce – who was represented by Duncan Henderson on behalf of Marc Dickson – for further examination, refused bail and remanded him in custody.

Emergency services, including Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, were called to the scene of the incident at about 3pm yesterday afternoon.

Police from the armed response unit and other officers with riot shields were deployed.

The stand-off ended when a man was arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 3.10pm on Thursday, 18 April, officers attended a property in the Madras Street area of Inverness following a report of a disturbance.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection. He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, 19 April, 2024.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

 

More from Crime & Courts

Darren Cran is being held at Royal Cornhill Hospital. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Victim of crank call pervert 'begged' him to stop sending vile messages and photos
The High Court in Edinburgh
Tears from Liverpool drug dealer as three-strike rule sees him facing at least seven…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Elizabeth Ann Sweeney is charged with murdering Neil Jolly at Marischal Court in Aberdeen Picture shows; Elizabeth Ann Sweeney is charged with murdering Neil Jolly at Marischal Court in Aberdeen. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Woman accused of murdering Aberdeen man with kettle and trying to hide his body
Jamal Abdeirhman appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court.
Teen fisherman fined for using Nazi salute in Elgin nightspot
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man ordered to pay friend £1,500 after Banchory bust-up
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Kevin Roney spat blood at police Picture shows; Kevin Roney spat blood at police. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Aberdeen thug admits spitting 'blood mixed with saliva' at police officer
Ryan Henderson. Image: Facebook
Apprentice electrician clocked doing 103mph on A96 near Huntly
CR0047867 Police forensics at an incident at flats on the corner of Auchinleck Road / Gort Road, Tillydrone, which are taped off. Wednesday 17 April 2024 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Woman, 30, appears in court accused of murder after Tillydrone flats death
Maciej Was, who carried out the Tillydrone flat assault
Man ordered to stay away from ex after he entered her home as she…
Paul Clarkson was handed a prison sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Exclusive: Drug-dealing Aberdeen pub boss Paul Clarkson ordered to forfeit £65,000