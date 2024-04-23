Aberdeen thief nabbed woman’s handbag as she celebrated birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen thief nabbed woman’s handbag as she celebrated birthday

Lee Stewart helped himself to the handbag containing £80 in cash after finding the front door unlocked.

By Danny McKay
Lee Stewart
Lee Stewart has an "exceptionally bad" criminal record.

A thief walked into a woman’s Aberdeen home and stole her handbag as she prepared to celebrate her birthday with family.

Lee Stewart helped himself to the handbag containing £80 in cash after finding the door on Poplar Road unlocked.

The resident had left the door open as she was expecting family to come round for birthday celebrations.

However, Stewart, 45 – who also tried to break into a property on Linksfield Place – was caught on CCTV leaving with the bag and has now found himself behind bars.

Handbag found in bush

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 6pm on December 13 last year.

The woman heard a noise from the kitchen and assumed it was her son arriving.

But when she went through to check there was no sign of anyone – or her black leather handbag.

CCTV footage was checked and showed Stewart entering the property and then leaving again with the bag.

Witnesses assisting the woman went out searching for the thief and the stolen property.

The handbag was discovered in bushes by North Anderson Drive, with the contents on the ground nearby – minus the £80 in cash.

In an earlier incident at around 7.30pm on December 11, a man was watching TV at home on Linksfield Place when he heard a thump.

When he got up to investigate, he went to the front door and saw Stewart “throwing” himself against a glass panel, resulting in cracks to the glass.

On opening the door, Stewart claimed he wished to see his sister who had been missing, however, the witness believed he was trying to break in and could smell alcohol on him.

Stewart was “escorted” downstairs and out of the building.

He was later identified from CCTV footage.

‘Atrocious behaviour’

The damaged door cost £1,280 to replace.

Stewart, of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to theft and attempted housebreaking with intent to steal.

Defence agent Tony Burgess acknowledged the attempted housebreaking would have been “distressing” for the resident, but added that his client was compliant when being escorted out.

He continued: “There’s so little that can be said for such atrocious behaviour from Mr Stewart.

“Unfortunately he lapsed back into drug misuse and has very little recollection of the incident.”

The solicitor explained Stewart had been on his way home when he committed the offence while under the influence of both alcohol and drugs.

He said the description of the crime-prison “revolving door” very much applied to Stewart, but that he was now engaging in support in jail for when he is released.

Mr Burgess went on: “He seems genuinely remorseful. He apologises profusely to both complainers.

“He wishes he could turn the clock back but can’t.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Stewart: “You have an exceptionally bad record and it’s that record which makes it inevitable that a significant custodial sentence will have to be imposed.”

He jailed Stewart for 20 months backdated to December 18 when he was first remanded.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Operation Dragoneye: Cops smash organised crime gang dealing drugs in Aberdeen
Lee Stewart has an "exceptionally bad" criminal record.
Lorry driver who admitted causing death of north-east pensioner handed unpaid work
Lee Stewart has an "exceptionally bad" criminal record.
Watch: Highland hotelier reported to police after YouTube video shows him allegedly driving at…
Lee Stewart has an "exceptionally bad" criminal record.
'He just couldn't help himself': Paedophile jailed after being caught with sick images for…
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
Inverness drug-driver banned from the roads
Lee Stewart has an "exceptionally bad" criminal record.
Weekend court roll – a paedophile teacher and a crank call pervert
Lee Stewart has an "exceptionally bad" criminal record.
Thug who knocked out good Samaritans on Union Street jailed for 18 months
Lee Stewart has an "exceptionally bad" criminal record.
Aberdeen man accused of abducting children and trying to throw woman from a balcony
Lee Stewart has an "exceptionally bad" criminal record.
Alistair Greig victim missed chance to cash refund cheque because he was on a…
Two men - Alistair Greig and one of his victims, Colin Stewart, side by side and a FCA sign in the background
Families in last-ditch appeal for justice after falling victim to Alistair Greig's £13m Ponzi…