Aberdeen thief nabbed woman’s handbag as she celebrated birthday

A thief walked into a woman’s Aberdeen home and stole her handbag as she prepared to celebrate her birthday with family.

Lee Stewart helped himself to the handbag containing £80 in cash after finding the door on Poplar Road unlocked.

The resident had left the door open as she was expecting family to come round for birthday celebrations.

However, Stewart, 45 – who also tried to break into a property on Linksfield Place – was caught on CCTV leaving with the bag and has now found himself behind bars.

Handbag found in bush

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 6pm on December 13 last year.

The woman heard a noise from the kitchen and assumed it was her son arriving.

But when she went through to check there was no sign of anyone – or her black leather handbag.

CCTV footage was checked and showed Stewart entering the property and then leaving again with the bag.

Witnesses assisting the woman went out searching for the thief and the stolen property.

The handbag was discovered in bushes by North Anderson Drive, with the contents on the ground nearby – minus the £80 in cash.

In an earlier incident at around 7.30pm on December 11, a man was watching TV at home on Linksfield Place when he heard a thump.

When he got up to investigate, he went to the front door and saw Stewart “throwing” himself against a glass panel, resulting in cracks to the glass.

On opening the door, Stewart claimed he wished to see his sister who had been missing, however, the witness believed he was trying to break in and could smell alcohol on him.

Stewart was “escorted” downstairs and out of the building.

He was later identified from CCTV footage.

‘Atrocious behaviour’

The damaged door cost £1,280 to replace.

Stewart, of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to theft and attempted housebreaking with intent to steal.

Defence agent Tony Burgess acknowledged the attempted housebreaking would have been “distressing” for the resident, but added that his client was compliant when being escorted out.

He continued: “There’s so little that can be said for such atrocious behaviour from Mr Stewart.

“Unfortunately he lapsed back into drug misuse and has very little recollection of the incident.”

The solicitor explained Stewart had been on his way home when he committed the offence while under the influence of both alcohol and drugs.

He said the description of the crime-prison “revolving door” very much applied to Stewart, but that he was now engaging in support in jail for when he is released.

Mr Burgess went on: “He seems genuinely remorseful. He apologises profusely to both complainers.

“He wishes he could turn the clock back but can’t.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Stewart: “You have an exceptionally bad record and it’s that record which makes it inevitable that a significant custodial sentence will have to be imposed.”

He jailed Stewart for 20 months backdated to December 18 when he was first remanded.

