Scott Begbie: Smooth scammers caught me off guard over the phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Smooth scammers caught me off guard over the phone

The person on the other end of the phone was calm, polite, hugely apologetic - and a con man.

Unfortunately, there are always scammers circling these days, fishing for information. Image: pedrorsfernandes/Shutterstock
Unfortunately, there are always scammers circling these days, fishing for information. Image: pedrorsfernandes/Shutterstock
By Scott Begbie

Phone scammers really are the dregs, aren’t they?

I mean, what sort of human being spends their life making fraudulent phone calls, hoping to trick people out of their cash? How can they sleep at night, knowing they’ve just emptied some pensioner’s bank account or left a single mum with no money to feed the kids?

And, trust me, it’s not just the unwary or foolish they can snare. They almost got me.

Which is surprising, given that I can usually spot a scammer a mile off. (What accident in the past 12 months would that be, then?)

But they are becoming more and more sophisticated, as I discovered. You see, my mobile phone contract is almost up, and I’ve been having a running battle with my provider over an upgrade and renewing my contract. I won’t bore you with details, but “irked” barely covers it.

So, a day after I filed a complaint with the company and was waiting for a response, I couldn’t believe it when I got a cold call from them asking if I would like to discuss a phone upgrade because my contract was coming to an end. Basically, the chap on the other end of the line got both barrels.

He was, however, calm, polite, hugely apologetic – the first time someone from the company had been – and promised to get it all sorted out there and then.

He was so persuasive and credible; he knew my address and email. We even got as far as me trying to get a PAC code so he could switch my number over. When that failed to go through, he promised to call back.

Which is when I twigged. You don’t do need a PAC code if you are staying with the same provider. And then the panic set in. Just how much info did he have on me? Could he have hacked my phone account? Could he have hacked my phone and accessed key details – like my bank account?

I’m still watching my banking app like a hawk

There followed a flurry of phone calls from me to the phone company and my banks, and the changing of passwords – even though I hadn’t given any out, ditto pin codes and account details.

Five weeks on, and I’m still watching my banking app like a hawk for anything out of the ordinary. I’m suspicious of all emails and texts – even from legitimate sources.

And I’m uber-wary of phone calls – and even had a couple still purporting to be from my phone company asking me about my contract. I ask them to call me back on my landline and give them the number for Action Fraud UK.

When I saw that a global scammer gang had been busted and 37 people arrested worldwide, I rather hoped my ‘friend’ was among them

But my equilibrium has been knocked. And why? Because some lowlife scum thinks stealing, lying and cheating is a lifestyle choice.

So, when I saw that a global scammer gang had been busted and 37 people arrested worldwide, I rather hoped my “friend” was among them – and that he gets everything he richly deserves.

In the meantime, let’s never forget the message that we need to be ever vigilant when it comes to fraudsters and scammers.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

More from Columnists

Do these regulations fan the flames of 'otherness'? Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock
Erica Munro: New wood-burning stove rules are a smokescreen that punishes wrong people
Scottish Greens co-leaders, Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: What is the SNP getting out of coalition deal with Greens?
LEZ road markings can now be spotted around Aberdeen, ahead of the restrictions coming into force on June 1. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
David Knight: Lack of consideration over Aberdeen LEZ is just putting off inevitable
4
The usual suspects lik Boris and his cronies is complaining, saying it?s an unasseptable restriction on the civil liberties o? the folk fa are currently wee kiddies, but will one day be mannies and wifies..Image: PA
The Flying Pigs: Fag ban could be good news - just dinna ban booze!
Eric Cantona sings at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Jacqueline Wake Young.
Jacqueline Wake Young: The night I shared a fist-bump with Eric Cantona
The Iron Lady wasn't all Moreen hoped she might be when they crossed paths. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: My north-east run-in with Margaret Thatcher still boils my blood
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf (centre) and co-leader of the Scottish Green Party Lorna Slater (centre left) take part in a Believe in Scotland march in Edinburgh during September 2023. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Euan McColm: Politicians urge blind 'belief' in Scotland to dodge difficult questions
The Scottish Government appears to be planning a ban on wood-burning stoves in new-build properties. Image: Skylines/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: New anti-stove rules chill teuchters to the core
2
Mike Edwards cared for his mother in her final years
Mike Edwards: Theory of assisted dying is far more straightforward than reality
Next time you're chatting with friends over a pint and crisps, a coffee or a meal, make that conversation count. Image: Pete Stuart/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Out for a pint? Remember to Open Up more than just a…

Conversation