Operation Dragoneye: Cops smash organised crime gang dealing drugs in Aberdeen

A teenager has appeared in court after a police crackdown on an organised crime gang in Aberdeen.

Covert police officers had Jack Paterson under surveillance as part of Operation Dragoneye.

The 19-year-old was found to be using his mobile phone to “advertise” cocaine and heroin for sale and arrange meetings between buyers and sellers.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police received intelligence from May 2022 that an organised crime group was dealing in Aberdeen.

‘He seems to be quite a main player in the operation’

The intelligence indicated Paterson was using a specific mobile number and was being supplied with various amounts of drugs to deal on another male’s behalf.

In response, police set up Operation Dragoneye.

Analysis of telecommunication data showed the number was linked to Paterson at his home address on Harris Drive in Aberdeen and he was placed under surveillance.

On June 6 2022, a witness contacted the mobile number asking for crack cocaine.

Paterson answered and advised a female would meet the witness at the rear of Linksfield Court.

The witness met the female, who has not been traced, and paid £20 for a wrap of crack cocaine.

Officers then stopped the witness and found her in possession of 0.2g of crack.

A similar incident occurred on June 16 2022 when a male witness contacted Paterson’s mobile number seeking crack cocaine.

He was told to attend an address at Promenade Court, which he did and purchased 0.2g of crack cocaine from another male in exchange for £20.

Police stopped the witness nearby and found him in possession of the drugs.

The witness advised officers he’d “regularly” receive messages from Paterson’s number “advertising” the sale of drugs.

On September 13, police executed a search warrant at Paterson’s home and recovered £3,290 in cash, scales, packaging with traces of cocaine on, and a mobile phone.

The phone contained messages indicative of involvement in the sale of both cocaine and heroin.

Paterson, of Harris Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

‘Nobody fixed his moral compass for him’

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said: “This is quite a serious offence of its kind.

“He seems to be quite a main player in the operation and the police obviously treated it seriously.

“How did he become embroiled in this?”

Defence agent Alex Burn said: “He started using drugs at an early age and a significant drug debt built up of £3,000.

“He became involved to pay that off.”

The sheriff summarised: “Although he’s played quite a significant role, he’s not directing operations. There are people above him.”

He continued: “If Mr Paterson was 24 or 25 he’d be going straight to jail.”

Sheriff Buchanan suggested the teen’s “immaturity” likely contributed to the offending, as well as “a degree of fear”.

Mr Burn agreed, adding: “He had no real parental guidance. Nobody fixed his moral compass for him.”

Sheriff Buchanan told Paterson: “In light of your age I’m prepared to give you a chance to co-operate with a disposal that’s a direct alternative to a sentence of detention.”

He ordered the teen to complete 225 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.