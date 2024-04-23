Operation Dragoneye: Cops smash organised crime gang dealing drugs in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Operation Dragoneye: Cops smash organised crime gang dealing drugs in Aberdeen

Covert police officers had Jack Paterson under surveillance as part of Operation Dragoneye.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A teenager has appeared in court after a police crackdown on an organised crime gang in Aberdeen.

The 19-year-old was found to be using his mobile phone to “advertise” cocaine and heroin for sale and arrange meetings between buyers and sellers.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police received intelligence from May 2022 that an organised crime group was dealing in Aberdeen.

‘He seems to be quite a main player in the operation’

The intelligence indicated Paterson was using a specific mobile number and was being supplied with various amounts of drugs to deal on another male’s behalf.

In response, police set up Operation Dragoneye.

Analysis of telecommunication data showed the number was linked to Paterson at his home address on Harris Drive in Aberdeen and he was placed under surveillance.

On June 6 2022, a witness contacted the mobile number asking for crack cocaine.

Paterson answered and advised a female would meet the witness at the rear of Linksfield Court.

The witness met the female, who has not been traced, and paid £20 for a wrap of crack cocaine.

Officers then stopped the witness and found her in possession of 0.2g of crack.

A similar incident occurred on June 16 2022 when a male witness contacted Paterson’s mobile number seeking crack cocaine.

He was told to attend an address at Promenade Court, which he did and purchased 0.2g of crack cocaine from another male in exchange for £20.

Police stopped the witness nearby and found him in possession of the drugs.

The witness advised officers he’d “regularly” receive messages from Paterson’s number “advertising” the sale of drugs.

On September 13, police executed a search warrant at Paterson’s home and recovered £3,290 in cash, scales, packaging with traces of cocaine on, and a mobile phone.

The phone contained messages indicative of involvement in the sale of both cocaine and heroin.

Paterson, of Harris Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

‘Nobody fixed his moral compass for him’

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said: “This is quite a serious offence of its kind.

“He seems to be quite a main player in the operation and the police obviously treated it seriously.

“How did he become embroiled in this?”

Defence agent Alex Burn said: “He started using drugs at an early age and a significant drug debt built up of £3,000.

“He became involved to pay that off.”

The sheriff summarised: “Although he’s played quite a significant role, he’s not directing operations. There are people above him.”

He continued: “If Mr Paterson was 24 or 25 he’d be going straight to jail.”

Sheriff Buchanan suggested the teen’s “immaturity” likely contributed to the offending, as well as “a degree of fear”.

Mr Burn agreed, adding: “He had no real parental guidance. Nobody fixed his moral compass for him.”

Sheriff Buchanan told Paterson: “In light of your age I’m prepared to give you a chance to co-operate with a disposal that’s a direct alternative to a sentence of detention.”

He ordered the teen to complete 225 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

