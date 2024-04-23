New Beauly vets to open after owner’s journey halfway around the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

New Beauly vets to open after owner’s journey halfway around the world

The new business will be run by South African Dominique Baranska.

By Alex Banks
Lukasz Baranski and Dominique Baranska, with their daughter, Lilyanna, and two dogs, Promil and Waffle. Image: Dominique Baranska
Lukasz Baranski and Dominique Baranska, with their daughter, Lilyanna, and two dogs, Promil and Waffle. Image: Dominique Baranska

A new Beauly veterinary surgery is about to open following a journey almost halfway around the world.

South African vet Dominique Baranska and her husband, Lukasz Baranski, will run Highland Health Veterinary Centre.

The new practice will be based in the former Bank of Scotland building on High Street.

Its owners will run it alongside team of professionals.

They aim to offer comprehensive medical treatments and acupuncture as well as veterinary herbal medicine.

Beauly vets is ‘dream come true’

Mrs Baranska has not had an easy journey to Beauly as she steps into the career of her dreams.

Her Polish parents fled their homeland to South Africa, where she was born.

She arrived in Scotland as a 17-year-old, with the dream of becoming a vet and £300.

“My sister came to Scotland to earn some money for a house in South Africa and ended up staying, she said.

She added: “I came over to visit initially, but with my ambition of being a vet realised thought it might be easier to stay.

“At the time, it was quite hard to become a vet in South Africa for m.

“White women weren’t easily accepted into higher education.

“I’m already a vet, so opening my own practice is over and above the dream.”

The new vets will be in the old Bank of Scotland building in Beauly. Image: Google Maps

Her first role in veterinary medicine as as an assistant nurse in an Inverness practice.

Unable to afford the school fees in Scotland, she graduated as a qualified vet from the University of Life Sciences in Warsaw.

After returning to Scotland and positions at several vet practices, she arrived back in the Highlands five years ago.

She said she can’t get over the help she has been offered.

People have been quick to help get the premises ready and run errands.

Mrs Baranska, who also owns Accupet Vet Scotland, added: “The people of the Highlands have been marvelous.

“I hope in some small way my team and I can repay that kindness of spirit by looking after both them and their animals.”

She is is also a certified dermatologist and working towards specialist status.

Offering a personal connection is key, vet says

Beauly’s new vet is keen to ensure clients are well-connected and involved, and she said she had already seen a “brilliant response”.

She added: ” I think people want to be part of the vets, part of the family – it’s important.

“It’s the way practices used to be run, when you had a personal relationship with everyone involved.

“I’ll also, hopefully, be able to help other 17-year-olds realise and reach their dreams — it would be my biggest accomplishment.

“To know it doesn’t just end with my story but also offers a lifeline for others would be amazing.”

She and her husband have a six-year-old daughter, Lilyanna, as well as two dogs named Promil and Waffle.

Highland Health Veterinary Centre to help ease pressure post lockdowns

Mrs Baranski said Covid lockdowns had a “devastating” effect on all vets’ practices.

She hopes to remove some of the pressure with her new clinic.

“I found the pressure becoming too great,” she said, adding: “I felt terribly guilty not having enough time to deal with all the additional clients.

“The pet population increased significantly… and many practices were overwhelmed.

Lukasz Baranski and Dominique Baranska, who will run Highland Health Veterinary Centre, with their six-year-old daughter Lilyanna. Image: Dominique Baranska

“I wanted to try to help, do more and become part of pets’ lives.”

The vets in Beauly will launch its website on April 25 and is aiming to open on the weekend of June 7-8.

More from Business

Installation of the first turbine and its huge blades at Moray West.
First wind turbine installed at Moray West offshore wind farm
London stocks climbed high on Monday (Ian West/PA)
London stock rally continues as Middle East concerns cool
Tthe London Stock Exchange has closed at a new record high (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE 100 closes at record high as market conditions improve
River Wild Adventures owners Bonnie and Jennifer McGhie-Convery are continuing to see their business grow. Image: Frame
Newtonmore adventure company continues to satisfy thrill seekers in growing numbers
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed a vigil over stabbing victims in Sydney (AP)
Australian judge bans X from sharing video of bishop being stabbed in church
Tyman said it recommended shareholders vote in favour of the takeover (Alamy/PA)
Building supplier Tyman becomes latest to leave London in £788m US takeover
A woman using a laptop as she holds a bank card (PA)
Financial regulator to take closer look at tech firms and data sharing
A National Express coach leaves the Victoria Coach Station in central London (John Stillwell/PA)
National Express owner shares hit after results woes as finance boss quits
Members of the Aslef union at 16 train operating companies will strike in May (Danny Lawson/PA)
Train drivers at 16 rail companies to stage fresh strikes over bank holiday week
Margate-based model railway company Hornby said its sales have fallen in recent months (Danny Lawson/PA)
Model trains maker Hornby says sales hit by Red Sea shipping delays

Conversation