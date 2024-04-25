A86 closed in both directions after crash near Newtonmore

The A86 is currently closed in both directions following a collision.

The crash near Newtonmore has left motorists unable to pass between the town and Laggan until further notice.

Traffic Scotland is urging those planning on taking the Highland route to use alternative roads meantime.

The incident involving only one vehicle happened around 1pm.

It is understood that no injuries were reported

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.25pm on Thursday, April 25, 2024, police were called to the A86 near Newtonmore, following a report of a one-vehicle crash.

“Recovery for the vehicle has been arranged.”

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have ben contacted for further information.

More to follow.