Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Historic Esslemont and Macintosh building to go under the hammer AGAIN

Bidding for the prominent Union Street building starts at £356,000... £100,000 more than the March guide price.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The former Esslemont & Macintosh department store on Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The former Esslemont & Macintosh department store on Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s historic former Esslemont and Macintosh department store is to go under the hammer for a second time in two months.

It is hoped a buyer can finally be found for the iconic, empty buildings next week, after an unsuccessful attempt to sell last month.

The prominent 26-38 Union Street is being sold by Future Property Auctions, touting the potential to redevelop the mothballed high street landmark as flats.

The rear of Aberdeen’s former Esslemont & Macintosh store on Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Bidding for the “highly attractive” property starts at £356,000 – only a month after going to auction with a guide price of £250,000.

The entire city centre building previously sold for a whopping £6.24 million back in 2007.

What is included in the auction lot?

Should it sell, the successful bidder will take ownership of the upper floors, basement and part ground floor of the prestigious Union Street buildings.

It is estimated that the sale will include almost 40,000sq ft of floor space across the two former retail units.

The former Esslemont & Macintosh department store is to go under the hammer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The buildings are linked by a corridor on the third floor which goes over St Catherine’s Wynd.

Auctioneers claim the site has “huge potential” and suggest it could be suitable for up to 64 residential flats.

The interier is described as 'mixed' of the Esslemont and MacIntoch store.
A recent interior shot of the former Esslemont and MacIntoch store. Image: Acuitus

However, any plans to convert the former department store into apartments would have to be approved first.

Esslemont’s Bar and Restaurant, Mac’s Pizzeria and the Miller and Carter Steakhouse will not be included in the sale.

What happened to Esslemont and Macintosh?

Esslemont and Macintosh was once the go-to store for Aberdonians and was a city centre staple for 134 years.

The cosmetics and perfume section of Esslemont & Macintosh was always popular. Shoppers are pictured browsing the store back in 1979. Image: Aberdeen Journals Ltd

The popular department store shut its doors for the final time in May 2007 after the company went into administration.

More than 100 jobs were lost as a result.

But there have been multiple redesigns of the city centre building since.

A news article reveals C&L Properties’ hotel plan back in 2008. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen-based C&L Properties submitted ambitious plans to turn the former store into a 96-bedroom hotel a year after it closed.

Councillors approved the proposal but the project never came to fruition.

How the former Esslemont & Macintosh building could have looked if the 2014 hotel project went ahead. Image: C&L Group

However, the same developers lodged another plan for the site in 2014 as a 98-bedroom hotel.

But again, work was never carried out and the plan was later dropped.

The upper floors of the former Esslemont and Macintosh store will be included in the auction sale. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Five years later, the McGinty Group unveiled its plan to bring a bar, restaurant and pizzeria to the ground floor of the former shop.

The former Jamie’s Italian eatery was replaced by the Esslemont’s Bar and Restaurant that is still welcoming customers today.

The auction has been set for Thursday, May 2 and any potential bidders will have from 10am to 3pm to submit their best offers.

