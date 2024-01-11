Teen called police mid-way through 26-mile chase to claim his brakes were not working

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen called police mid-way through 26-mile chase to claim his brakes were not working

Duncan Maclennan, 19, has now been locked up after he reached speeds of 86mph on snow-covered Highland roads.

By David Love
Duncan Maclennan is behind bars after leading police on a 26-mile chase through the Highlands. Image: Facebook
A disqualified teen driver who led police on a dangerous 26-mile high-speed chase called officers mid-pursuit to try to negotiate a deal – and claimed his brakes were not working.

A sheriff today told Duncan Maclennan it was a “miracle” he didn’t kill anyone after hearing how the young dad hit speeds of 86mph on snow-covered Highland roads.

For that reason, Sheriff Gary Aitken said, there was no option other than a custodial sentence for the 19-year-old, who has a poor record of previous motoring offences.

Maclennan appeared for sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted illegally taking the vehicle, driving dangerously, while disqualified, and without insurance.

The former Croy teen also pleaded guilty to having a lock-knife in his possession.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said the chase began when police tried to stop Maclennan – who was in his father’s car – on Millburn Road in Inverness.

He had broken the speed limit but stopped briefly as the police pulled alongside, but then reversed away at speed, before heading on to the A9.

“Then he went out of sight. Later that same night police saw the car at a level crossing on Harbour Road but he did a U-turn and back on to the A9,” Ms Silver said.

“Then occurred a lengthy chase where he was doing 60mph in a 30mph zone.”

She added that Maclennan would straddle both lanes of the dual carriageway with the police behind to stop them overtaking, travelling across the Kessock Bridge, going around the Tore roundabout twice and on towards Dingwall, where he headed in the direction of Ullapool, again breaking the speed limit.

Lost control of car and spun 360 degrees

Ms Silver told Sheriff Aitken that he managed to swerve to avoid a police stinger and almost lost control on the snow-covered road as another vehicle approached.

“Maclennan then accelerated to 86mph in a 60mph zone and phoned the police control room and tried to negotiate a deal, claiming he could not stop because his brakes were not working,” Ms Silver said.

Three police vehicles were now behind the teenager as entered the village of Contin at twice the 30mph speed limit and swerved to avoid a second stinger.

Ms Silver said: “He weaved along the road, taking bends with restricted views on the wrong side and through the village of Garve as snow began to fall heavily.

“But he lost control outside Garve, rotated 360 degrees and came to a stop in deep snow.

“Police then arrested him and a routine search discovered a lock knife on the dashboard.”

Defence solicitor Willie Young said his client “now fully appreciated the consequences of driving having been injured in an accident in February”.

“He was living in this car and was homeless at the time,” Mr Young said.

“But he is now a young father and in a relationship. He fully realises that given his offending history, the court would be entitled to send him to custody. But it is a positive social work background report.

“He has not gone near a vehicle since this incident.”

‘Truly appalling’ driving

Sheriff Aitken read a background report on the youth and noted his previous convictions, which revealed a history of road traffic offences.

Sending him to 10 months detention and banning him from driving for five years, the sheriff told Maclennan, of Pier Road, Aultbea: “It is a miracle you didn’t kill yourself or some other innocent road user.

“You have a very poor history of complying with the Road Traffic Act.

“Cars are not toys, they are potentially lethal weapons. Given the truly appalling nature of the driving, I do not consider anything other than a custodial sentence appropriate here.”

 

