CASC Aberdeen’s owner picks his 3 favourite Scottish beers ever

Paul West, the owner and director of Aberdeen’s CASC (Cigars, Ale Scotch and Coffee) bar, is no stranger to Scottish craft beer.

Having founded the venue on Stirling Street way back in 2013, at this point he’s probably had a tipple from every brewery in Scotland pour though his bar’s 28 draught lines.

But which ones have stuck out in his memory? Which brews have stood the test of time?

Today, Paul is picking us his three favourite Scottish beers ever.

In descending order, starting with…

#3: Wanderlust Wheat, Six Degrees North

4.6%

£3.20 per 440ml can on the official website, and also available in supermarkets like Co-op and Sainsbury’s

Six Degrees North, Laurencekirk

Style: Belgian-style wheat beer

Paul starts off his list with Aberdeenshire brewing royalty Six Degrees North, and their core range staple, Wanderlust Wheat.

“I absolutely love all things wheat and usually the best come from Germany or Belgium,” says Paul.

“But this, albeit Belgian-inspired, is truly outstanding. Orange, coriander, biscuity and funky.”

And if you think he’s being a bit snooty with his tasting notes, you’d be wrong, as this beer actually has orange and coriander in it.

“All the signs of a true classic Belgian wheat, from Scotland.”

#2: Ossian from Inveralmond

4.1%

Available in most supermarkets, you can get 500ml bottles for £1.89 from Aldi.

Inveralmond Brewery, Perth

Style: Golden Ale

For his second favourite Scottish beer ever, Paul has picked Ossian from Inveralmond, dubbing it a “prime summer beer”.

He said: “One of the classics and a true Scottish golden ale.

“Any time I see this on cask I’m sure to sink a few pints.

“Malty, biscuity, loads of citrus and moreish.

“The perfect summer’s day jar.”

#1: Fiery Ginger Iron Brew, Vault City

6.4%

£5.80, however currently sold out on the Vault City website, but still available in some craft bottleshops.

Vault City, Edinburgh

Style: Sour

Paul’s favourite Scottish beer ever is definitely a departure from the more traditional styles represented in the second and third spots.

This brew from Edinburgh’s Vault City was part of their recent Irn Bru-flavoured special releases, and features not only the tastes of the nation’s favourite soft drink, but loads of spicy ginger too.

He said: “Without a doubt, my favourite beer of the last few years and now in my all-time top three.

“Not only does it taste like what it’s referencing, these things tend to never taste like what they’re trying to, but genuinely just a cracking ale.

“Sweet, sour, fiery and fresh; what’s not to like?”

