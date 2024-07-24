Dad leaves children in tears after angry outburst at Aberdeen primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dad leaves children in tears after angry outburst at Aberdeen primary school

James Watt shouted and swore at Heathryburn School staff after he witnessed a confrontation between his daughter and another pupil.

By Reporter
James Watt's outburst took place at Heathryburn School.
James Watt's outburst took place at Heathryburn School. Image: Facebook /DC Thomson

Terrified schoolchildren were left in tears when a dad turned up shouting, swearing and banging on the door to get in.

James Watt had turned up to Heathryburn School to collect his daughter but became incensed when he saw an incident at reception.

Still in the vestibule area and faced with a locked door, the 47-year-old began pounding on the door and shouted and swore at staff to let him in.

Such was the ferocity of Watt’s aggression, several young children burst into tears and had to be escorted away by worried teachers.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened just before 3pm on February 1.

She said Watt had partially entered the school building through a first set of doors, when he witnessed a “commotion” beyond a further set of doors, which were locked.

‘Behaving in this way in public in general is bad enough’

He became “angry and agitated” and was shouting and swearing at staff while demanding they “open the f***ing door now”.

Watt also began banging on the door as witnesses tried and failed to calm him down.

He then went on to put his foot up against the door while pulling the handle.

Ms Gunn told the court: “Several children nearby started crying and the two adult witnesses were in fear and alarm and thought if he gained entry things might escalate.

“Nearby teachers escorted the children away and, once that was done, they allowed the accused in.”

But that did little to defuse the situation and Watt became abusive, telling a member of staff they were “f***ing useless”.

Eventually, he left the area with his daughter and was later issued with a letter banning him from entering the school again.

The reception area at Heathryburn School. Image: DC Thomson

Watt, of Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said: “He attended at the school to pick up his daughter as is normal practice.

“There’s a vestibule and thereafter a door which leads into the school itself.

“He advises me there was a physical confrontation between his daughter and another pupil.

“That’s the reason why he acted in the way he did.

“He accepts that was wholly inappropriate. He could simply have gone to the reception desk and had the incident dealt with.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Watt: “Behaving in this way in public in general is bad enough, but to do it on school premises when there are children in the vicinity is much worse.”

She ordered him to pay a fine of £680.

