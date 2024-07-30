Inverness football coach guilty of raping 15-year-old girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness football coach guilty of raping 15-year-old girl

The jury at the High Court in Inverness also found Lee Murray, 53, guilty of attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

By David Love and Jenni Gee
Ian Murray - the former coach of Thistle Girls FC - was caught in a sting by paedophile hunters.
Ian Murray - the former coach of Thistle Girls FC - was caught in a sting by paedophile hunters.

The former head coach of an Inverness girl’s football team has been found guilty of raping a 15-year-old.

Lee Murray denied the charge and had lodged a special defence of consent.

The 53-year-old was also found guilty of communicating indecently with an older child and causing them to look at a sexual image, attempting to communicate indecently with a child and attempting to cause a child to look at a sexual image.

He was found guilty by majority on the rape charge and unanimously guilty on all the others.

The former head coach of Thistle Girls FC was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh next month.

Watch: the moment Murray was caught by paedophile hunters

The trial at the High Court in Inverness heard how Murray took the teenage girl to locations in and around Inverness for sex in his car.

The pair also exchanged graphic sexual messages which were read to the jury in the course of the evidence.

In one, Murray wrote: “My wee girl you are so cute I can’t f***ing wait to see you babe.”

Cyber crimes investigators also recovered a number of photographs that Murray appeared to have sent, including one which showed him in a state of arousal and another where he was topless with his tongue out.

Ian Murray was head coach at Thistle Girls FC.

Other messages, however, struck a different tone, with Murray telling the teen: “I hate every minute and every second of every day because I know I go down if we get caught.”

He also told her: “As much as it is so dam (sic) wrong we also know we have something special between us.”

The father of Murray’s victim also gave evidence during the trial and told the jury that was left “emotionally distraught” when he spoke to her.

Snared by paedophile hunters

The court heard that the father had learned about his daughter’s contact with Murray from a third party.

Asked how she had reacted, the father said: “[She] was emotionally distraught. She was crying, she was hysterical, she was on the floor. She was completely broken.”

The jury also heard from a woman who was contacted online by Murray while posing as a 14-year-old girl.

The 40-year-old – who worked with a voluntary child protection group – had set up a decoy profile on the app Wink, which markets itself as a tool for “dating and friends”.

Ian Murray was confronted in the street by members of an online child protection group.

Murray, then 51, contacted the profile and was immediately told that he was speaking with a 14-year-old named Scarlet.

After moving the conversation to WhatsApp, Murray sent images of Loch Ness and said: “No, I am not the monster; well I could be.”

The pair discussed potentially meeting – both in the Highlands or near her home in the south of England.

The woman passed her dossier on to the head of her organisation and a “sting” was then arranged with a similar group in Glasgow, who confronted Murray in the street before passing their evidence to police.

During the video – which was played for the jury – Murray told the volunteers: “I told myself I shouldn’t be doing it” and called his actions “disgusting”.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart KC had urged the jury to dismiss the rape charge on the basis that the girl was consenting.

He said: “It is clear that she was actively participating. It is clear that she was willingly participating. It is clear that she was consenting.”

He said Murray accepted that he had sexual intercourse with the girl, but told them “this is not rape – I ask you to reject that proposition”.

In his own closing speech to the jury, the prosecutor, advocate depute Adrian Stalker, said: “She said that she thought the sex was consensual […] whether there was free agreement on her part is another matter.”

Mr Stalker drew the jurors’ attention to the age difference between the pair.

 

 

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man caught with indecent images thought 16-year-olds were adults
Ian Murray - the former coach of Thistle Girls FC - was caught in a sting by paedophile hunters.
Three men due in court over Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Ford Fiesta and Fiat Abarth…
Ian Murray - the former coach of Thistle Girls FC - was caught in a sting by paedophile hunters.
Drugged-up thug walked into Wetherspoons and pointed knife at barman
Ian Murray - the former coach of Thistle Girls FC - was caught in a sting by paedophile hunters.
Aberdeen man goes on trial accused of abducting teenager and raping him at gunpoint
Ian Murray - the former coach of Thistle Girls FC - was caught in a sting by paedophile hunters.
Former Inverness football coach had sex with 15-year-old but it wasn't rape, jury told
Ian Murray - the former coach of Thistle Girls FC - was caught in a sting by paedophile hunters.
Brian McKandie: New Sky Crime documentary on murder of Rothienorman mechanic airing next month
St Fittick's Community Park in Torry, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen City Council failed in its legal obligations on ETZ plans, court told
Ian Murray - the former coach of Thistle Girls FC - was caught in a sting by paedophile hunters.
Abusive boyfriend attacked partner when she wouldn't make him sandwich at 2.30am
Ian Murray - the former coach of Thistle Girls FC - was caught in a sting by paedophile hunters.
Highland fraudster conned pub pals out of thousands with South African diamond mine lie
Craig Edgar who abducted a driver and his niece to go on a police chase
Thug abducted man from home at knifepoint over unpaid bike repair debt