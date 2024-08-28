Caithness businessman found guilty of rapes at High Court in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caithness businessman found guilty of rapes at High Court in Inverness

Charles Sutherland, 36, was also convicted of having sex with a girl under the age of 16 between 2005 and 2007.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at the High Court in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson.
A Caithness businessman is behind bars after being found guilty of raping two women.

Charles Sutherland was also convicted of having unlawful sex with a girl under 16 as well as a single count of indecent assault.

Sutherland, 36, who owns Sandside House, had denied all the charges at the High Court in Inverness.

But, following three days of evidence a jury took under four hours to return guilty verdicts on all charges.

In evidence led by advocate depute William Frain-Bell, the court heard how Sutherland targeted one of his victims while she was pregnant and another while she was sleeping.

During the course of the trial, a woman told jurors Sutherland had sex with her when she was under 16 and only considered it problematic with the benefit of hindsight.

Giving evidence, the victim, now in her 30s, said: “I know what abuse looks like.”

‘The pain took over everything’

The unlawful sex took place at locations in Caithness between 2005 and 2007, when Sutherland himself was aged 17 or 18.

The trial heard that the victim of a rape and an indecent assault had consented to sex with Sutherland on some occasions, but on others she did not wish to have sexual contact.

Describing one of these incidents, she told the jury: “The pain took over everything else.”

She said Sutherland also raped her when she was pregnant and told of how she waited for it to be over.

“Your body language speaks a thousand words,” she added.

The indecent assault and rape took place at addresses in Caithness in 2006 and 2007.

Sutherland’s other victim described how she had woken to find him having sex with her “sweating and grunting”.

She said: “It wasn’t until the next morning that I felt really weird about it.”

The woman described another occasion when she had told Sutherland she did not wish to have sex, but felt unable to stop it.

She said: “I told him I wasn’t in the mood.”

When Sutherland pushed her she “went along with it” but “felt ashamed” the court heard.

Exterior of Sandside House in Reay.
In evidence led by Ian Duguid KC, Sutherland took to the witness box in his own defence and denied all of the allegations.

The joiner, who is the owner of a successful Caithness construction company, told the court that he was well-known in the area due to his business and high-profile property purchase.

The jury heard that he had engaged in consensual sex with both of the women, but that the incidents they described simply did not happen.

Asked about targeting one of the woman while she was asleep, he said: “I just wouldn’t do it.”

Under cross-examination, he stated: “I have never raped anybody.”

But a jury returned guilty verdicts on three counts of rape, one of indecent assault and one of unlawful sex with a girl under 16.

Judge Summers called for presentencing reports and remanded Sutherland in custody in the meantime.

The case will call again in Aberdeen in October.

 

