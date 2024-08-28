Inverness KFC reopens after health inspection triggers sudden closure

Inverness KFC closed yesterday after a health inspection identified ‘several matters requiring attention’.

The KFC, situated on Millburn Road, was visited by environmental health officers from the Highland Council on August 26 when they identified several matters that needed attention.

The Inverness restaurant then made the decision to voluntarily close on Tuesday, August 27.

A KFC spokesperson said: “Operating responsibly is our number one priority and we have strict processes in place to ensure the quality and hygiene standards of all our restaurants.

“Our Inverness restaurant voluntarily closed yesterday for routine hygiene review and maintenance. But fear not! We’re now back at the fryers and open as usual.”

All matters ‘satisfactorily addressed’

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “Environmental health officers visited the KFC, Millburn Road, Inverness premises on 26 August and identified several matters requiring attention.

“Following discussions with the company management, they took the decision to voluntarily close whilst the matters were addressed.

“The company management have been cooperative throughout with our officers and following a revisit on 27 August we can confirm that all matters identified have been satisfactorily addressed.”

The restaurant is now open for business as usual.