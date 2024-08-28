Inverness KFC reopens after health inspection triggers sudden closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness KFC reopens after health inspection triggers sudden closure

The restaurant say they are now 'back at the fryers' and open as usual.

By Ena Saracevic
The exterior of KFC Inverness and a poster saying that the restaurant is closed.
The restaurant was closed yesterday.

Inverness KFC closed yesterday after a health inspection identified ‘several matters requiring attention’.

The KFC, situated on Millburn Road, was visited by environmental health officers from the Highland Council on August 26 when they identified several matters that needed attention.

The Inverness restaurant then made the decision to voluntarily close on Tuesday, August 27.

A KFC spokesperson said: “Operating responsibly is our number one priority and we have strict processes in place to ensure the quality and hygiene standards of all our restaurants.

“Our Inverness restaurant voluntarily closed yesterday for routine hygiene review and maintenance. But fear not! We’re now back at the fryers and open as usual.”

A poster was taped on the shop door to alert customers of the closure. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

All matters ‘satisfactorily addressed’

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “Environmental health officers visited the KFC, Millburn Road, Inverness premises on 26 August and identified several matters requiring attention.

“Following discussions with the company management, they took the decision to voluntarily close whilst the matters were addressed.

“The company management have been cooperative throughout with our officers and following a revisit on 27 August we can confirm that all matters identified have been satisfactorily addressed.”

The restaurant is now open for business as usual.

Workers were still seen inside the fried chicken shop during its closure. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

