‘Sorry, I’m off’: Disqualified Nairn driver got stopped by police – then made a run for it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Sorry, I’m off’: Disqualified Nairn driver got stopped by police – then made a run for it

Ryan McFarlane had been spotted behind the wheel by an officer who knew he was banned from the roads.

By Jenni Gee
Ryan McFarlane was seen driving whilst disqualifed on King Street, Nairn. Image: Google Street View
Ryan McFarlane was seen driving whilst disqualifed on King Street, Nairn. Image: Google Street View

A disqualified driver made a run for it, telling officers who stopped him: “Sorry, I’m off”.

Ryan McFarlane was spotted behind the wheel by an officer who knew he was banned from the roads.

He initially complied when they pulled him over before uttering the apology and bolting on foot.

It was an act his solicitor described as “abject stupidity”.

McFarlane, 29, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of driving whilst disqualified and attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to the incident on June 30 2022.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that it was around 9.30am when  officers in a marked police car spotted McFarlane driving on the King Street section of the A96 in Nairn.

He said: “They identified the driver as Mr McFarlane, who one of the officers knew to be disqualified.

“They stopped the vehicle to speak to him, conversing with him about the fact that he was a disqualified driver.”

It was at this point, Mr Morton said, that McFarlane told the officers: “Sorry, I’m off”

“He has sprinted away from the officers,” Mr Morton added.

McFarlane was later traced and charged.

‘This was just stupidity’

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson told the court that his client’s behaviour represented “abject stupidity from start to finish”.

He added: “What Mr MacFarlane thought he was doing is hard to fathom.”

Mr Dickson told Sheriff Gary Aitken that McFarlane had since improved his situation and had “developed a sense of responsibility”.

He said: “He can’t explain why he behaved in this way – it is just abject stupidity.”

Sheriff Aitken said: “Having got in the car and been caught at it, it is not going to make it any better to run away.”

He placed McFarlane, of Bridge Street, Nairn, on a restriction of liberty order requiring him to stay at home between the hours of 8pm and 5am seven days a week for six months.

McFarlane was also further disqualified from driving for 15 months.

More from Crime & Courts

Ryan McFarlane was seen driving whilst disqualifed on King Street, Nairn. Image: Google Street View
Man in court after £490,000 of cannabis found in empty Buckie shop
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver hit railings at Aberdeen roundabout, reversed, and drove into more railings
Ryan McFarlane was seen driving whilst disqualifed on King Street, Nairn. Image: Google Street View
Two men arrested following disturbance in Elgin town centre
Ryan McFarlane was seen driving whilst disqualifed on King Street, Nairn. Image: Google Street View
Ex-lawyer convicted of dark web plot to kill former Aberdeen prosecutor
Ryan McFarlane was seen driving whilst disqualifed on King Street, Nairn. Image: Google Street View
'This is how people die': Sheriff's warning to man guilty of brutal one-punch assault
Ryan McFarlane was seen driving whilst disqualifed on King Street, Nairn. Image: Google Street View
Woman pushed child in buggy along A96 while drunk and then attacked mum
Ryan McFarlane was seen driving whilst disqualifed on King Street, Nairn. Image: Google Street View
Court considers life-long restriction order for Aberdeen gunpoint rapist
Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Drunk who assaulted dad, 84, now on pocket money to curb drinking
Ryan McFarlane was seen driving whilst disqualifed on King Street, Nairn. Image: Google Street View
Elgin man snared by police decoy spared jail
Ryan McFarlane was seen driving whilst disqualifed on King Street, Nairn. Image: Google Street View
Domestic abuser who proposed to girlfriend while still living with wife warned he could…