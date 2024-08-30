Fin Graham reflects on ‘Tokyo carbon copy’ after claiming Paralympic silver in Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fin Graham reflects on ‘Tokyo carbon copy’ after claiming Paralympic silver in Paris

As he did three years ago - Strathpeffer's Graham finished runner-up behind fellow British rider Jaco van Gass in the individual pursuit.

By Andy Skinner
Fin Graham at the 2022 Paracycling track World Championships. Image: Shutterstock.
Fin Graham at the 2022 Paracycling track World Championships. Image: Shutterstock.

Fin Graham claimed a silver medal in the C3 3000 metres individual pursuit at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Strathpeffer paracylist Graham reached the final earlier in the day after initially breaking the world record with a time of three minutes, 17.305 seconds.

That was beaten within minutes by fellow British rider Jaco van Gass, who recorded a time of three minutes, 15.488 seconds.

That set up a repeat of the Tokyo 2020 final, with van Gass once again claiming gold with a time of three minutes, 18.46 seconds.

Graham was unable to recover after van Gass made a fast start, with the 24-year-old former Dingwall Academy pupil ultimately finishing 4.08 seconds behind.

Fin Graham with his silver medal from the track cycling race from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, held in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. Image: Shutterstock.

After claiming a second successive silver medal in the individual pursuit, Graham said: “It was a carbon copy to Tokyo. I go out, break a world record, and then I barely get off the bike before Jaco has taken it off me.

“I had my five minutes of fame – that’s twice that has happened now. There should be a petition for me to go in an earlier qualifier just to hold it for a bit longer.

“As we said coming into it, Jaco is the one to beat. He’s the reigning world champion, and Paralympic champion in Tokyo, and he’s again shown he’s able to peak at the right time.

“In this event there is no hiding, the strongest man on the day wins. Today that is Jaco, so hats off to him.

“I gave it a good go, but wasn’t able to take gold.”

Graham looking to make further medal push in road race

Graham will now dust himself down for an attempt at securing another medal, when he competes in the C1-3 road race next Saturday.

He added: “That’s me done for the track now, so I’ve got a week or so now until the time trial on the road.

Fin Graham.

“I will get out and try to find some longer efforts. It’s a bit different to the pursuit, but I missed out on a medal in Tokyo by just under three seconds.

“Hopefully I will be able to turn that around and get on the podium.

“As it has been proved, the Paralympics is the one that everyone wants to win. It’s the toughest event, and you’ve got to be on top of your form to be able to come away with a medal – let alone gold.”

