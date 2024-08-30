Fin Graham reflects on ‘Tokyo carbon copy’ after claiming Paralympic silver in Paris

Fin Graham claimed a silver medal in the C3 3000 metres individual pursuit at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Strathpeffer paracylist Graham reached the final earlier in the day after initially breaking the world record with a time of three minutes, 17.305 seconds.

That was beaten within minutes by fellow British rider Jaco van Gass, who recorded a time of three minutes, 15.488 seconds.

That set up a repeat of the Tokyo 2020 final, with van Gass once again claiming gold with a time of three minutes, 18.46 seconds.

Graham was unable to recover after van Gass made a fast start, with the 24-year-old former Dingwall Academy pupil ultimately finishing 4.08 seconds behind.

After claiming a second successive silver medal in the individual pursuit, Graham said: “It was a carbon copy to Tokyo. I go out, break a world record, and then I barely get off the bike before Jaco has taken it off me.

“I had my five minutes of fame – that’s twice that has happened now. There should be a petition for me to go in an earlier qualifier just to hold it for a bit longer.

“As we said coming into it, Jaco is the one to beat. He’s the reigning world champion, and Paralympic champion in Tokyo, and he’s again shown he’s able to peak at the right time.

“In this event there is no hiding, the strongest man on the day wins. Today that is Jaco, so hats off to him.

“I gave it a good go, but wasn’t able to take gold.”

Graham looking to make further medal push in road race

Graham will now dust himself down for an attempt at securing another medal, when he competes in the C1-3 road race next Saturday.

He added: “That’s me done for the track now, so I’ve got a week or so now until the time trial on the road.

“I will get out and try to find some longer efforts. It’s a bit different to the pursuit, but I missed out on a medal in Tokyo by just under three seconds.

“Hopefully I will be able to turn that around and get on the podium.

“As it has been proved, the Paralympics is the one that everyone wants to win. It’s the toughest event, and you’ve got to be on top of your form to be able to come away with a medal – let alone gold.”