Former North Sea boss accused of racially abusing boy, 11, at kids football match

Colin Manderson - former chief executive of Buchan-based engineering firm Asco - is alleged to have branded the child a "dirty hacking black b******" after invading the pitch at Spain Park.

By Danny McKay
The incident is alleged to have happened at Spain Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
An offshore businessman is facing court accused of racially abusing an 11-year-old boy at a children’s football match in Aberdeen.

Colin Manderson – former chief executive of Buchan-based engineering firm Asco – is alleged to have branded the child a “dirty hacking black b******” after invading the pitch at Spain Park.

It is alleged the offence, a breach of the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021, was committed in May this year.

The charge alleges Manderson, 75, acted in a racially aggravated manner which caused, or was intended to cause, the child alarm or distress.

Case continued without plea

It alleges Manderson entered the football pitch from the sidelines and shouted at the young boy.

Manderson was chief executive of Asco until 2003 and has held senior positions in a number of oil and gas companies in the years since.

Manderson, of Catterline, south of Stonehaven, was not personally present when the case called against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A letter from his solicitor requested the case be continued without plea for them to obtain instructions from Manderson.

Sheriff Rhona Wark agreed and continued the case until the beginning of October.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

