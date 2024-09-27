Police raid catches Avoch drug dealer with cocaine and money at his home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police raid catches Avoch drug dealer with cocaine and money at his home

Michael Sutherland, 27, told police officers there was "stuff" in a downstairs cupboard as they searched the Black Isle property.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A suspected drug dealer was caught with cocaine and thousands of pounds in cash when the police raided his Highland home.

Michael Sutherland told officers searching the Black Isle property there was “stuff in the downstairs cupboard” and a tub containing “rock substances” was recovered.

Police also found over £2,000 in cash at the dwelling in the village of Avoch on January 25 last year.

Sutherland, 27, appeared in the dock and pled guilty to a single charge of possessing cocaine – a Class A drug – with intent to supply.

Fiscal Depute David Morton told Inverness Sheriff Court that Police Scotland swooped on the property to execute a search warrant after being tipped off by intelligence.

‘I only got the stuff last night’

He explained that Sutherland cooperated fully with officers as they “carried out a systematic search” of the address.

“During the course of the search, he indicated there was ‘stuff’ in the downstairs cupboard.

“He further indicated, ‘I only got the stuff last night’,”  the fiscal depute added.

Police discovered a tub containing “rock substances” from a utility room cupboard and they were later confirmed to be 19.51g of cocaine.

Bank notes worth £2,000, which Mr Morton called a “sizeable” quantity of cash, were found on a bedside table in the master bedroom.

‘Quite a significant amount of drugs’ found in Avoch property raid

Various smaller amounts of cash were also seized from elsewhere in the property.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Sutherland: “This is quite a significant amount of drugs that were found in your possession. You know that.”

She deferred sentencing him to allow time for a criminal justice social work report to be produced.

The court will hear mitigation from Sutherland’s defence solicitor Marc Dickson when the case is recalled for a hearing in the future.

