Police raid catches Avoch drug dealer with cocaine and money at his home

A suspected drug dealer was caught with cocaine and thousands of pounds in cash when the police raided his Highland home.

Michael Sutherland told officers searching the Black Isle property there was “stuff in the downstairs cupboard” and a tub containing “rock substances” was recovered.

Police also found over £2,000 in cash at the dwelling in the village of Avoch on January 25 last year.

Sutherland, 27, appeared in the dock and pled guilty to a single charge of possessing cocaine – a Class A drug – with intent to supply.

Fiscal Depute David Morton told Inverness Sheriff Court that Police Scotland swooped on the property to execute a search warrant after being tipped off by intelligence.

‘I only got the stuff last night’

He explained that Sutherland cooperated fully with officers as they “carried out a systematic search” of the address.

“During the course of the search, he indicated there was ‘stuff’ in the downstairs cupboard.

“He further indicated, ‘I only got the stuff last night’,” the fiscal depute added.

Police discovered a tub containing “rock substances” from a utility room cupboard and they were later confirmed to be 19.51g of cocaine.

Bank notes worth £2,000, which Mr Morton called a “sizeable” quantity of cash, were found on a bedside table in the master bedroom.

‘Quite a significant amount of drugs’ found in Avoch property raid

Various smaller amounts of cash were also seized from elsewhere in the property.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Sutherland: “This is quite a significant amount of drugs that were found in your possession. You know that.”

She deferred sentencing him to allow time for a criminal justice social work report to be produced.

The court will hear mitigation from Sutherland’s defence solicitor Marc Dickson when the case is recalled for a hearing in the future.

