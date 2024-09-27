We visit Café 83 in Kemnay – declared ‘the best café aroon’ by a regular

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

We visit Café 83 in Kemnay – declared ‘the best café aroon’ by a regular

Customers of all ages continued to pour in when we visited the Station Road café last Tuesday.

You'll find the venue on Station Road in Kemnay. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
You'll find the venue on Station Road in Kemnay. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

“The best café aroon” are the first words I hear when I step inside Café 83 in Kemnay for the first time.

They were said with confidence by one of its regulars, and were repeated once more to make sure I was aware of what was in store.

I spotted director Andrew Hutcheon letting out a laugh behind the counter before introducing myself and having a quick browse of the bustling Station Road café.

It was 11am on a Tuesday – a time I’d assume would be quiet. But after chatting with Andrew, it seems there’s rarely a quiet period at Café 83.

Outside Café 83.

As colleague Andy Morton, P&J photographer Kenny Elrick and I made ourselves comfortable at one of the tables, customers of all ages flooded in. Some enjoyed coffees and home bakes, while others were diving into breakfast, brunch and/or lunch dishes.

The atmosphere was fantastic.

More than just a café, the business also serves evening meals, cocktails and beers. It seems as though there’s something for everyone.

Read on to see what dishes and drinks we tasted at Café 83 in Kemnay, and our ratings for each…

Dish 1: 83 breakfast

I asked Andrew to suggest a few dishes for us to try. The £10.95 83 breakfast came up, however, he went on to say that the majority of the breakfast options are popular.

Indecisive as I am, I swiftly stuck with the first pick – to avoid any delay.

The 83 breakfast comprises two bacon rashers, a fried egg, sausage, hash brown, tattie scone, haggis, black pudding, mushrooms, tomato, beans and toast.

A sausage, fried egg and tattie scone feature in the 83 breakfast.
We tried the sausage first.

The pair of us sampled some of the meat items to kick things off. The sausage was firm on the outside yet smooth and soft on the inside, while the black pudding had a subtle spice.

I would have loved the tattie scone to be slightly fluffier in texture. In saying that, I did keep going back for more… and I soon got that fluffiness from the hash brown.

It’s a great-sized portion.

It’s a superb portion considering the price, and could even be enjoyed to share.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4.5/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Dish 2: Smashed avocado

When it came to the smashed avocado (£7.50), it was vibrant and inviting.

However, a lot was riding on the all-important egg test.

The smashed avocado is priced at £7.50.

I pierced into one of the poached eggs and to our delight, they were cooked perfectly.

We watched as Kenny snapped some pictures of the runny yolk oozing onto the layer of creamy avocado, sliced tomatoes and sourdough bread.

The dish in all its glory.
My main thought while this photo was being taken? I need to learn how to poach eggs this perfectly…

This dish was lovely and would be great for fuelling yourself ahead of a busy day.

A tad more tart lemon flavour would have gone down a treat in the smashed avocado, but that’s personal preference.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Dish 3: Café 83 loaded mac and cheese with bacon toastie

A loaded toastie? Don’t mind if we do.

There are various £7.75 loaded toastie options at the Kemnay café, with fillings including katsu chicken and cheese, and mac and cheese with bacon.

I chose for us and went for the latter.

The loaded toastie are served with salad and coleslaw.

This was right up Andy’s street. I could see him eyeing up the dish as soon as it was placed in front of us.

The bacon, salty with a subtle smokiness, paired great with the gooey mac and cheese. More sharp melted cheese featured across the top and the toastie as a whole held together nicely.

The cross section.

It isn’t a dish I would go back for – purely because I enjoyed our other dishes so much and it was very much on the heavy side, but what do you expect with a loaded toastie?

Andy, on the other hand, loved it.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 5/5
  • Karla: 3.5/5

Dish 4: Smothered breaded chicken goujons

Next up, the smothered breaded chicken goujons, priced at £13.25.

The sauce options are honey chilli, cheesy BBQ, katsu curry, fajita, and nachos and cheese. The honey chilli had my name written all over it.

You’re also treated to fries, coleslaw and salad if you opt for the goujons.
I’d highly recommend this dish.

Served with crispy fries, coleslaw and a zingy salad, the goujons looked and tasted the part.

The meat was soft, juicy and tore away with ease, and the sauce was stellar. It had a faultless balance of sweet and spicy, with finely chopped peppers in the mix that added some crunch.

Patiently waiting for Andy to secure his first forkful.

Andy and I definitely saved the best dish for last on the savoury front.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Dish 5: Mo’s homemade apple and summer fruit scone

There was a tempting treat counter full of goods, too. A selection of bakes are supplied by Danielle Smith of Sweet Toots Cakery, while the scones are made by Café 83’s very own Mo.

Both being scone lovers, Andy and I secured one (flavoured with apple and summer fruit) for £3.30.

The apple and summer fruit scone.

We were delighted with our decision. Fluffy, light and flaky with a crisp exterior, the treat – teamed with a layer of butter and jam – was incredible.

The sweet flavours of the summer fruits shone through, whilst the soft apple added some tartness.

Scone fans are in for a treat at Café 83.
A pair of happy customers.

We were lucky enough to meet Mo after our meal, and she was equally lovely and inviting as the rest of the team.

Having also sampled a scone from neighbouring business Kemnay Farm Shop in the past, Andy and I could confirm that the village sells the best scones around.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4.5/5
  • Karla: 5/5

