Dons fan gets match ban lifted so he can take dementia suffering grandad to Pittodrie

A Dons fan facing a hooliganism charge has had his football stadium ban partially lifted so he can take his dementia suffering grandad to Pittodrie.

Neale Ross got bail restrictions preventing him from attending any football match in Scotland amended – but only if he is joined at Pittodrie by his 95-year-old relative.

The 35-year-old appealed to Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be allowed to take his season ticket-holding grandfather to home games at Aberdeen.

Ross is one of a number of Dons fans who are awaiting trial for clashes that took place following a Rangers match last year.

Awaiting trial

The 14 men and two teenagers, all Aberdeen fans and from the north-east, have been charged with breach of the peace.

A series of fights and skirmishes broke out in the city after Rangers lost by two goals at Pittodrie Stadium on April 23 last year.

They were all placed under bail conditions preventing them from attending any football matches in Scotland.

The court heard that Ross’ grandfather suffers from dementia and will only allow his grandson to take him from his care home, as he gets confused.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis queried if Ross would be able to sit alongside his relative in the stands given it was only his grandfather who owned a season ticket.

Lifelong fan

Ross’ defence solicitor George Mathers confirmed that the pair would be able to sit together and that his grandfather had been a season ticket holder from an early age.

Allowing the amendment to Ross’ bail condition, Sheriff Foulis said it should now read that he “cannot attend any football match in Scotland except when accompanying his grandfather to and from Pittodrie in Aberdeen”, adding: “He has to be in the company of his grandfather throughout.”