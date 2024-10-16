Plans for 106 Elgin homes at Bilbohall could be approved as THOUSANDS linger on waiting list

Plans for a long-awaited affordable housing development in Elgin are expected to be agreed next week.

Councillors will discuss proposals for 106 homes at Bilbohall to the south-west of the town.

Elgin High School sits to south of the 5.4 hectare site with Greenwards Primary to the east.

First phase of Bilbohall masterplan

And The Wards wildlife area is to the north east of the development.

The proposal is the first phase of the Bilbohall Masterplan for almost 194 houses. And the area stretches from the secondary school to the railway line.

Homes comprise a mixture of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.

And there will be two blocks of three-storey, two-bedroom flats.

Moray Council has submitted the planning application for the affordable homes.

The report going to the planning committee on Tuesday (22 October) says the development will offer a “good choice of homes for future residents”.

Permission was previously granted for 84, and it is hoped the increase in units will help meet housing needs in the town.

As of March this year there were 3,351 applications to the local authority’s housing waiting list.

While there were only 464 new tenancies created in 2013/24.

Good choice of homes for Bilbohall residents in Elgin

The application is recommended for approval with conditions.

These include forbidding construction traffic from using a single track bridge over the railway line to the north of the development. Or from getting to and from the site via the level crossing at The Wards.

Access will be via Edgar Road.

Plans for affordable housing at Bilbohall stretch back to 2007 when Moray Council bought the site from NHS Grampian for £2 million.

Initial proposals were to build a total of 300 units for the entire Bilbohall masterplan.

Following objections that was reduced to 194. And the revised masterplan was given the go-ahead in 2022.

