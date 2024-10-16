Plans for 106 Elgin homes at Bilbohall could be approved as THOUSANDS linger on waiting list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Plans for 106 Elgin homes at Bilbohall could be approved as THOUSANDS linger on waiting list

Councillors will discuss proposals for homes at Bilbohall to the south west of the town next week

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Looking from railway line across to grassland where Bilbohall housing will be built.
Plans for 106 houses in the first phase of the Bilbohall masterplan are expected to be approved next week. Image: DC Thomson

Plans for a long-awaited affordable housing development in Elgin are expected to be agreed next week.

Councillors will discuss proposals for 106 homes at Bilbohall to the south-west of the town.

Elgin High School sits to south of the 5.4 hectare site with Greenwards Primary to the east.

First phase of Bilbohall masterplan

And The Wards wildlife area is to the north east of the development.

The proposal is the first phase of the Bilbohall Masterplan for almost 194 houses. And the area stretches from the secondary school to the railway line.

Homes comprise a mixture of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.

And there will be two blocks of three-storey, two-bedroom flats.

The Bilbohall site lies to the south west of Elgin. Image: Moray Council

Moray Council has submitted the planning application for the affordable homes.

The report going to the planning committee on Tuesday (22 October) says the development will offer a “good choice of homes for future residents”.

Permission was previously granted for 84, and it is hoped the increase in units will help meet housing needs in the town.

As of March this year there were 3,351 applications to the local authority’s housing waiting list.

While there were only 464 new tenancies created in 2013/24.

Good choice of homes for Bilbohall residents in Elgin

The application is recommended for approval with conditions.

These include forbidding construction traffic from using a single track bridge over the railway line to the north of the development. Or from getting to and from the site via the level crossing at The Wards.

Access will be via Edgar Road.

Plans for affordable housing at Bilbohall stretch back to 2007 when Moray Council bought the site from NHS Grampian for £2 million.

Initial proposals were to build a total of 300 units for the entire Bilbohall masterplan.

Following objections that was reduced to 194. And the revised masterplan was given the go-ahead in 2022.

