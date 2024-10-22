Aberdeen predator branded ‘danger to children’ and locked up for 15 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen predator branded ‘danger to children’ and locked up for 15 years

Former health and safety officer Robert Foulkes, 65, raped two of his victims and filmed another as he sexually assaulted her.

By Dave Finlay
Child rapist Robert Foulkes.
Child rapist Robert Foulkes.

A heart transplant patient was jailed for 15 years today after sexually abusing three girls before he underwent the life-saving surgery.

Former health and safety officer Robert Foulkes, 65, raped two of his victims and subjected a third to indecent conduct during a catalogue of sex crimes.

A judge told Foulkes at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You pled guilty to three charges involving extremely serious sexual offending against young girls.”

Lord Young said all three victims were subjected to penetrative sex acts by him with one child being abused on multiple occasions.

He pointed out that Foules showed pornographic videos to two of the girls and filmed his abuse of a child victim.

‘Limited appreciation of the harm which you have caused’

The judge said that victim impact statements provided by two of those who suffered at his hands revealed the impact of his crimes on their health and education.

Lord Young told Foulkes he has shown “limited appreciation of the harm which you have caused”.

The judge said in sentencing Foulkes that he acknowledged he has significant health issues and was effectively a first offender.

He ordered that Foulkes should be under supervision for a further three years in the community following his jail sentence when he will be on licence and can be returned to prison if he breaches its conditions.

Lord Young told him that he would have faced an 18 year jail term but for his guilty pleas.

Foulkes,  formerly of Kingswood Road, Aberdeen, admitted three sex offences when he appeared in court last month.

He pled guilty to subjecting his first victim to indecent behaviour between 2006 and 2010 in Aberdeenshire when she was aged between eight and 12.

Hearth transplant operation

He got the child to watch pornography, exposed himself and induced her to carry out a sex act on him, molested her and recorded images on his mobile phone of him carrying out a sex assault on the girl.

Foulkes also admitted raping two other girls at addresses in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire between 2013 and 2018, one of whom he also induced to watch pornography.

Advocate depute Brian Gill KC said that Foulkes told one of the victims that it was “their little secret”.

Defence counsel Neil Shand said of Foulkes: “He had a heart transplant approximately one year ago.”

Mr Shand said that as a result Foulkes was required to undertake an exercise regime as well as taking medication.

The defence counsel previously told the court that if he did not take anti-rejection drugs then within about two days the transplanted organ would be rejected.

Mr Shand said that Foulkes advised him that the offending was connected with alcohol abuse on his part.

He added: “He is genuinely remorseful for his behaviour.”

‘A significant danger to children’

Lord Young made non-harassment orders prohibiting Foulkes from contacting or attempting to contact victims for an indefinite period.

Foulkes was told he will be on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely following his sentencing.

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Katrina Parkes, said: “Robert Foulkes posed a significant danger to children through his predatory behaviour.

“The trauma suffered by the victims was at the forefront of our minds during this prosecution.

“It is thanks to the bravery of those affected by Foulkes and his offending that he has now been brought to justice.

“We would encourage anyone affected by similar offending to come forward – regardless of how much time has passed.

“You will be listened to and supported as we seek to secure justice using all the tools at our disposal.”

Detective Inspector Bruce Buntain said: “Foulkes has admitted to a campaign of sexual violence over a significant period of time and it’s right he now faces the consequences of his despicable actions.

“I commend the strength of those involved in reporting his offending and throughout the court process. I hope the outcome will bring them justice as they continue to move forward with their lives.”

More from Crime & Courts

Solicitor Stuart Murray is under investigation due to alleged financial irregularities. Image: DC Thomson.
Former president of Aberdeen Bar Association facing probe into financial dealings
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A former Royal Aberdeen Children?s Hospital auxiliary nurse who deliberately and repeatedly poisoned a young child for several years has been jailed for seven years. Tracy Menhinick, 52, gave the boy 'industrial amounts' of the laxative lactulose, leading to his stunted growth and hospitalisation Picture shows; Tracy Menhinick outside the High Court in Glasgow in March 2024 and dressed as an auxillary nurse at Aberdeen Royal Childrens Hospital in 1998. N/A. Supplied by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Aberdeen auxiliary nurse who poisoned child gets jail sentence cut
Belmont Road. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man in court after £170,000 cocaine seizure
Andrew Ross has been named as the man who died in Peterhead on Sunday night. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Peterhead murder accused tells trial he was protecting his brother and puppies
Burnt out cars behind police tape
Man appears in court over two-car blaze in Stonehaven
The drugs were seized from a property on Holburn Street, however police haven't revealed which number. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Kilo of cocaine seized from Holburn Street property
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
Drug dealing Inverness rapist back in court to hand over ill-gotten gains
Police car and officer behind police tape on Kirkwall street
Second man in court over alleged Kirkwall attempted murder
Forensic officer next to police car and officer behind police tape on a street in Orkney.
Second man charged following attempted murder and assault in Orkney
Location, Ives Road, Peterhead. Scene of Andrew Ross' murder in Ives Road, Peterhead Pictured is Police have a tent and sheets across the road to protect the scene Monday, 6th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Peterhead dad suffered fatal stab wound to heart, trial told