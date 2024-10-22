Aberdeen predator branded ‘danger to children’ and locked up for 15 years

A heart transplant patient was jailed for 15 years today after sexually abusing three girls before he underwent the life-saving surgery.

Former health and safety officer Robert Foulkes, 65, raped two of his victims and subjected a third to indecent conduct during a catalogue of sex crimes.

A judge told Foulkes at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You pled guilty to three charges involving extremely serious sexual offending against young girls.”

Lord Young said all three victims were subjected to penetrative sex acts by him with one child being abused on multiple occasions.

He pointed out that Foules showed pornographic videos to two of the girls and filmed his abuse of a child victim.

‘Limited appreciation of the harm which you have caused’

The judge said that victim impact statements provided by two of those who suffered at his hands revealed the impact of his crimes on their health and education.

Lord Young told Foulkes he has shown “limited appreciation of the harm which you have caused”.

The judge said in sentencing Foulkes that he acknowledged he has significant health issues and was effectively a first offender.

He ordered that Foulkes should be under supervision for a further three years in the community following his jail sentence when he will be on licence and can be returned to prison if he breaches its conditions.

Lord Young told him that he would have faced an 18 year jail term but for his guilty pleas.

Foulkes, formerly of Kingswood Road, Aberdeen, admitted three sex offences when he appeared in court last month.

He pled guilty to subjecting his first victim to indecent behaviour between 2006 and 2010 in Aberdeenshire when she was aged between eight and 12.

Hearth transplant operation

He got the child to watch pornography, exposed himself and induced her to carry out a sex act on him, molested her and recorded images on his mobile phone of him carrying out a sex assault on the girl.

Foulkes also admitted raping two other girls at addresses in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire between 2013 and 2018, one of whom he also induced to watch pornography.

Advocate depute Brian Gill KC said that Foulkes told one of the victims that it was “their little secret”.

Defence counsel Neil Shand said of Foulkes: “He had a heart transplant approximately one year ago.”

Mr Shand said that as a result Foulkes was required to undertake an exercise regime as well as taking medication.

The defence counsel previously told the court that if he did not take anti-rejection drugs then within about two days the transplanted organ would be rejected.

Mr Shand said that Foulkes advised him that the offending was connected with alcohol abuse on his part.

He added: “He is genuinely remorseful for his behaviour.”

‘A significant danger to children’

Lord Young made non-harassment orders prohibiting Foulkes from contacting or attempting to contact victims for an indefinite period.

Foulkes was told he will be on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely following his sentencing.

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Katrina Parkes, said: “Robert Foulkes posed a significant danger to children through his predatory behaviour.

“The trauma suffered by the victims was at the forefront of our minds during this prosecution.

“It is thanks to the bravery of those affected by Foulkes and his offending that he has now been brought to justice.

“We would encourage anyone affected by similar offending to come forward – regardless of how much time has passed.

“You will be listened to and supported as we seek to secure justice using all the tools at our disposal.”

Detective Inspector Bruce Buntain said: “Foulkes has admitted to a campaign of sexual violence over a significant period of time and it’s right he now faces the consequences of his despicable actions.

“I commend the strength of those involved in reporting his offending and throughout the court process. I hope the outcome will bring them justice as they continue to move forward with their lives.”