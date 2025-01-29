Young girl sexually assaulted while picking Christmas jumpers with mum in Tesco

A man who sexually assaulted a young girl in Tesco as she shopped for Christmas jumpers with her mum has appeared in court.

Cody Grassick groped the girl’s private parts over the top of her clothing in the Inshes branch of the supermarket, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The girl, who was under 13 at the time, was very scared after the incident and pulled the 18-year-old’s hand away, fiscal depute Adelle Gray told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

Ms Gray said the schoolgirl was in the clothing section of the store on November 20 2023 and was running over to her mum to show her a Christmas jumper when the sexual assault happened.

Groped child without saying a word

Grassick, of Kenneth Street, Inverness, was nearby and altered his course in the shop to intercept the little girl and touch her without saying a word.

She then immediately told her mother, who informed store staff and the management, Ms Gray said.

Grassisk had left the store the store by this point but was later arrested.

In the dock today Cody pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the child.

Sentence was deferred until March 13 for a background report and a sex offender’s rehabilitation programme assessment.

Grassick’s bail was continued and he was placed on the sex offender’s register with immediate effect.