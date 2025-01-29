Young girl sexually assaulted while picking Christmas jumpers with mum in Tesco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Young girl sexually assaulted while picking Christmas jumpers with mum in Tesco

Cody Grassick, 18, intercepted the child in the store and, without saying a word, groped her private parts.

By David Love
The sexual assault took place in Tesco Inshes. Image: Google Streetview
The sexual assault took place in Tesco Inshes. Image: Google Streetview

A man who sexually assaulted a young girl in Tesco as she shopped for Christmas jumpers with her mum has appeared in court.

Cody Grassick groped the girl’s private parts over the top of her clothing in the Inshes branch of the supermarket, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The girl, who was under 13 at the time, was very scared after the incident and pulled the 18-year-old’s hand away, fiscal depute Adelle Gray told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

Ms Gray said the schoolgirl was in the clothing section of the store on November 20 2023 and was running over to her mum to show her a Christmas jumper when the sexual assault happened.

Groped child without saying a word

Grassick, of Kenneth Street, Inverness, was nearby and altered his course in the shop to intercept the little girl and touch her without saying a word.

She then immediately told her mother, who informed store staff and the management, Ms Gray said.

Grassisk had left the store the store by this point but was later arrested.

In the dock today Cody pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the child.

Sentence was deferred until March 13 for a background report and a sex offender’s rehabilitation programme assessment.

Grassick’s bail was continued and he was placed on the sex offender’s register with immediate effect.