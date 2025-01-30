Tired Highland driver caused ‘life-changing’ injuries in horror car crash

A man and woman suffered “life-changing” injuries following a horror collision with a “tired” driver from the Highlands.

The couple were left with broken bones and lasting scars and had to undergo multiple surgeries.

Perth Sheriff Court heard they still feel pain and get “flashbacks,” eight months on from the two-car collision near Blairgowrie.

Machine operator Cameron MacDonald, from Invergloy, Spean Bridge, admitted causing the pair serious injury by careless driving on May 25 2024.

It happened at the A984 and A93 crossroads in Meikleour, just before 7pm.

The court heard the 22-year-old charged through a junction and drove into the side of the complainer’s Volkswagen, sending it spinning out of control.

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira said the man and woman were travelling south down the A93 at about 6.55pm.

“The accused, travelling eastbound on the A984, approached the junction,” she said.

“On this approach, there were multiple signs and road markings indicating a driver would have to stop.

“The accused has driven across the mandatory stop line without slowing down, onto the A93.”

His white Nissan Navara rammed into the front offside corner of the other vehicle.

“The collision caused the Volkswagen to spin, coming to a rest a few metres from the junction,” said Ms Caira.

“The accused’s vehicle rolled before coming to a stop.

“Several members of the public stopped and called 999.”

The driver and his partner were rushed to Ninewells Hospital by paramedics.

MacDonald was breathalysed at the roadside, with a negative result.

Horrific injuries

The female passenger was given a CT scan which revealed internal bleeding.

The fiscal depute said: “She had two fractures to her spine and an open fracture to her right elbow which required surgery.

“It was also identified that she had five or six broken ribs, a broken nose and a bruised eye.”

Some time later, she was found to have a broken fibula.

She underwent more surgery to remove pins from her elbow.

Ms Caira said the woman updated the crown on her condition in September.

She said she was still in pain and was receiving physiotherapy for issues with her elbow.

Her nose had healed, the court heard, but was still slightly disfigured.

“She still has a disfigurement in her spine,” Ms Caira said.

“She has flashbacks and is still anxious in cars.”

Her partner suffered a broken thumb and needed surgery to insert a pin.

He also suffered bruised ribs and scarring to his face.

The driver told prosecutors he still suffered back pain.

Driver was tired at the wheel

Solicitor Robin Beattie, defending, said his client accepted full responsibility and was remorseful.

“He is a very ambitious young man and has forged a very good career for himself,” he said.

Mr MacDonald’s work involves driving tractors and dumper trucks, the court heard.

“He lives at home in a very remote location,” said Mr Beattie. “His driving licence is absolutely vital to him.”

The solicitor said: “He was driving on an unfamiliar road.

“He had been working all day and he was tired. He had been driving to see his girlfriend.

“Mr MacDonald lost his focus and had not seen the signs and he overshot the junction.”

MacDonald, of Invergloy, Spean Bridge, was originally charged with dangerous driving.

Prosecutors accepted his plea to an amended charge of careless driving by failing to make proper observations and ignoring warning signs.

‘You are right to be remorseful’

Sheriff William Wood told him: “It is quite clear you are a hard-working young man who has done his utmost to make his way in life.

“I also note you have a clean driving licence until this unfortunate incident in May last year.”

He said: “I have to consider the nature of the driving and the culpability involved.

“But in the background, I have to bear in mind the life-changing injuries involved.

“This has caused trauma, multiple surgeries and significant disruption to these people’s lives.”

The sheriff said he had considered a custodial sentence, “but I don’t think that will be necessary.

“I accept that this was a moment’s inattention.”

MacDonald was banned from driving for 16 months and ordered to carry out 160 hours unpaid work.

“You are right to be remorseful,” the sheriff added. “These people who through no fault of their own have ended up with very serious injuries.

“This should be a salutary lesson that you should share with your peers.”