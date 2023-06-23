Lost llama found wandering field near New Pitsligo as SSPCA tries to find owner

The SSPCA is on the hunt for the owner of a llama after it was found wandering the Aberdeenshire countryside.

The large white fluffy wanderer was found at the back of the property outside New Pitsligo yesterday.

Normally, llamas are very social animals and rarely seen alone, preferring to be part of a herd.

The SSPCA rescue team was called after it was reported the animal was running around a 20-acre field, looking stressed.

Not wanting to approach the animal the team returned on Friday and the llama was still there.

‘No luck’ in tracing llama owner so far

SSPCA animal rescue officer, Debbie Gibson, said: “We went out to investigate and found the llama, but they were very nervous and difficult to catch.

“We have been in touch with the locals in the area to try and identify the owner, but we have had no luck so far.

“We have been back out today and the llama is still in the field. Llamas are herd animals so they will likely be quite stressed out by being in the field alone.

“We would like to try and find their owner in the hope they can assist us with catching them.

“If anyone recognises this llama, they should call our confidential helpline on 03000 999 999.”