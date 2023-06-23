Aberdeen City Council nursery told to improve after nappy changing area not well cleaned and setting left ‘dirty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen City Council nursery told to improve after nappy changing area not well cleaned and setting left ‘dirty’

Riverbank School Nursery in Tillydrone has be labelled "weak" by the Care Inspectorate.

By Cameron Roy
Parents at Riverbank School are angry the replacement for the "overcrowded" primary could be delayed - as construction has already come to a halt. Picture by Heather Fowlie/DCT Media.
Riverbank School nursery has been criticised following an inspection Image: Heather Fowlie/ DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen City Council nursery has been told to improve after the nappy changing area was not well cleaned and the area was left “dirty”.

Two inspectors from the Care Inspectorate made an unannounced visit to Riverbank School Nursery in Tillydrone on April 17 and 18.

The watchdog issued a “weak rating” across the board and made a number of requirements that must be fixed.

The nursery is within Riverbank School and can hold a maximum of 46 children.

It has a designated entrance area which has a secure door and a large cloakroom area, as well as an enclosed garden and outdoor space.

The council says a new manager is now in charge and a comprehensive action plan is in place.

Staff did not follow nappy changing guidance

During the inspection, it was noticed staff did not follow infection control guidance to keep children safe.

Children were not well supported in washing their hands thoroughly with soap and water, and neither did staff follow nappy changing guidance and remove their aprons.

Toilets and nappy changing areas were found to be not well monitored and cleaned throughout the day.

The Riverbank school building. Image: Heather Fowlie/ DC Thomson.

The risk of cross-contamination was increased as sinks were cluttered and used for storage.

Inspectors also noticed lids were not used for water jugs which resulted in children dropping toys in drinking water.

Another area of concern raised was a gap underneath the gate which could provide a “potential opportunity” for a child to escape the nursery ground, but despite staff requesting a mesh to block it, none had been provided.

What rating did the nursery get?

The Care Inspectorate gives out ratings on a one-to-six scale. Riverbank School Nursery got the following rating:

  • Care, play and learning: Weak – 2/6
  • Setting: Weak – 2/6
  • Leadership:  Weak – 1/6
  • Staff team: Weak – 1/6

Children not supervised created risk of choking

Inspectors noticed that if the children were hungry between mealtimes they would have access to fruit, but noticed they were not always supervised while eating their fruit in these situations – creating a risk of choking.

But they did say this had been corrected by the second day of the inspection.

Riverbank School on Dill Road, Tillydrone, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Problems were also noticed with the children’s sleeping area. When a child fell asleep, staff provided a soft blanket to snuggle, but they were not always fresh and put aside for that individual child.

Inspectors wrote: “This did not follow good practice guidance for safe sleeping. The setting was dirty and felt neglected.”

What does Aberdeen City Council say?

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “A new manager is now in charge of the early learning centre and the setting has benefitted from support and challenge visits from central officers.

“Many of the concerns identified on the first day of the visit were corrected overnight and the improvement was noted by inspectors.

“A comprehensive action plan is in place and all requirements are on track to be completed by specified dates.”

Replacement building beset by construction problems

The nursery is located on the same site as Riverbank School, which has been long awaiting a replacement building.

Construction began in December 2021, but has been plagued by problems and increasing costs.

It is now “expected to open in summer 2024” according to Aberdeen City Council.

Construction on the Tillydrone site was paused after the total project cost increased to £36.2 million – nearly £10 million more than initially budgeted. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson.

The new building is located on the site of the former Tillydrone Infant School and also on part of the former St Machar Primary School site.

The three-stream primary school with early learning and childcare provision will include a 3G sports pitch as well as outdoor play and learning facilities.

It will have space for 651 youngsters, including 100 new early learning and childcare spaces.

