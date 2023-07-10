Rain inbound! Met Office issues yellow warning for the central Highlands and Aberdeenshire

Scotland’s unpredictable weather is due to turn once again as the Met Office issues a yellow warning for rain.

The warning, which comes into effect at 4pm on Monday, is due to last overnight until 6am on Tuesday.

Forecasters expect rain across the central Highlands and most of Aberdeenshire.

Towns such as Stonehaven, Braemar, Laurencekirk, Aviemore, Kingussie and Oban are likely to be affected.

Aberdeen could also suffer from some of the effects of bad weather.

The warning will unlikely impact Inverness, the far north and the Moray coast.

With the rain warning, the Met Office says driving conditions could become difficult due to spray and flooding.

Currently, the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency has issued no flood warnings or alerts.

Scotland has experienced extreme weather over the past few days with thunderstorms across much of the Highlands over the weekend.

However, temperatures in Inverness soared to past 25C with periods of hot sunny weather.

Extreme bad weather led to the cancellation of the Tiree Music Festival, which left thousands scrambling to leave the island.

It also showed the incredible generosity of the people of Tiree as many opened their homes to festivalgoers left stranded.

To keep updated with the weather in your area, visit the Met Office website.