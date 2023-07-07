‘We travelled 150 miles for Tiree Music Festival but refuse to let cancellation dampen our spirits’

Tiree Music Festival may have been cancelled, but fans are refusing to let the news dampen their spirits.

Over 1,000 people have been left in the lurch after organisers were forced to cancel this weekend’s event just hours before it kicked off due to ‘extreme weather’.

One of those is Davy Macpherson, who has attended for TMF since 2011.

The 73-year-old security guard travelled over 150 miles from Campbeltown to the stunning Inner Hebrides island yesterday with his disabled son David and David’s friend Laurence MacMillan.

The trio are staying in Tiree until Monday and were looking forward to seeing headliners Trail West, Tidelines and Skerryvore following last night’s Warm Up Party.

Davy said: “There was a carnival theme on the Thursday night so everyone was in fancy dress and then the announcement came that it was cancelled – but we have still really enjoyed ourselves.

“The locals are absolutely amazing for what they done to help people.

“All the locals came out last night and took people in, even some of people I knew locally were calling me up asking about me and my son if we were ok.”

Tiree Music Festival fans don’t expect refunds as they praise organisers

Davy praised organisers for the way they have handled the cancellation of the festival and say they don’t expect a refund – as they hope the funds will allow TMF to return next year.

Davy added: “We will stay pay for our tickets as normal, just to give them the funds for next year because its the least we can do as they have done a lot of work for us.”

Another festival-goer determined to make the most of their time on the island is Andy White.

Andy is staying in a campervan on Tiree until Tuesday and has been helping transport people from the event site to the ferry port in Scarinish.

He plans to spend the rest of his weekend surfing.

He said: “I think most are trying to get off today.

“Locals opened there houses to them last night as they have in the past.

“The spirt of these people is so much appreciated.”

Fan spent hours on ferry in bad weather

Another music fan told how they didn’t even make it to Tiree before the ferry was forced to return to Oban due to the weather.

Kristine Johnson, 53, from Dollar spent more than seven hours on the ferry as it struggled to dock.

She said: “We were safe, warm and dry it was fine.

“Just got to make the most of a grim situation.

“I feel sorry for the people who depend on the festival for employment and income.”

TMF to contact ticket holders

In a statement, TMF said: “With the weather due to worsen again over the next 24 hours and the potential of more high winds, we are continuing to work round the clock to secure the site.

“We have begun the process of claiming event cancellation insurance and we are grateful for everyone’s patience while we work through this.

“We will be in touch with all ticket holders directly as soon as we can with further updates.

“It is difficult to express how disappointed we are about the cancellation of this year’s event.

“Over the last 24 hours we have not taken any decision lightly but everyone’s safety continues to be our absolute priority.

“We are so grateful for the ongoing support and understanding of the TMF community and for the hundreds of messages of support we have received from around the world.”