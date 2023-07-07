‘We travelled 150 miles for Tiree Music Festival but refuse to let cancellation dampen our spirits’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We travelled 150 miles for Tiree Music Festival but refuse to let cancellation dampen our spirits’

Davy Macpherson praised locals for their hospitality and generosity after the event was cancelled due to 'extreme weather'.

By Ross Hempseed
Davy Macpherson, his son David and friend Laurence at Tiree Music Festival. Image: Davy Macpherson.
Tiree Music Festival may have been cancelled, but fans are refusing to let the news dampen their spirits.

Over 1,000 people have been left in the lurch after organisers were forced to cancel this weekend’s event just hours before it kicked off due to ‘extreme weather’.

One of those is Davy Macpherson, who has attended for TMF since 2011.

The 73-year-old security guard travelled over 150 miles from Campbeltown to the stunning Inner Hebrides island yesterday with his disabled son David and David’s friend Laurence MacMillan.

Much of the infrastructure for the festival was damaged during strong winds leading to the festival’s cancellation. Image: Davy Macpherson.

The trio are staying in Tiree until Monday and were looking forward to seeing headliners Trail West, Tidelines and Skerryvore following last night’s Warm Up Party.

Davy said: “There was a carnival theme on the Thursday night so everyone was in fancy dress and then the announcement came that it was cancelled – but we have still really enjoyed ourselves.

“The locals are absolutely amazing for what they done to help people.

“All the locals came out last night and took people in, even some of people I knew locally were calling me up asking about me and my son if we were ok.”

Tiree Music Festival fans don’t expect refunds as they praise organisers

Davy praised organisers for the way they have handled the cancellation of the festival and say they don’t expect a refund – as they hope the funds will allow TMF to return next year.

Davy added: “We will stay pay for our tickets as normal, just to give them the funds for next year because its the least we can do as they have done a lot of work for us.”

Another festival-goer determined to make the most of their time on the island is Andy White.

Andy is staying in a campervan on Tiree until Tuesday and has been helping transport people from the event site to the ferry port in Scarinish.

Tents strewn across the field on Tiree.
Tents lay scattered and flattened as festival goers scrambled to leave the festival following its cancellation. Image: Andy White.

He plans to spend the rest of his weekend surfing.

He said: “I think most are trying to get off today.

“Locals opened there houses to them last night as they have in the past.

“The spirt of these people is so much appreciated.”

Fan spent hours on ferry in bad weather

Another music fan told how they didn’t even make it to Tiree before the ferry was forced to return to Oban due to the weather.

Kristine Johnson, 53, from Dollar spent more than seven hours on the ferry as it struggled to dock.

She said: “We were safe, warm and dry it was fine.

“Just got to make the most of a grim situation.

“I feel sorry for the people who depend on the festival for employment and income.”

TMF to contact ticket holders

In a statement, TMF said: “With the weather due to worsen again over the next 24 hours and the potential of more high winds, we are continuing to work round the clock to secure the site.

“We have begun the process of claiming event cancellation insurance and we are grateful for everyone’s patience while we work through this.

“We will be in touch with all ticket holders directly as soon as we can with further updates.

“It is difficult to express how disappointed we are about the cancellation of this year’s event.

“Over the last 24 hours we have not taken any decision lightly but everyone’s safety continues to be our absolute priority.

“We are so grateful for the ongoing support and understanding of the TMF community and for the hundreds of messages of support we have received from around the world.”

