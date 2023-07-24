Graphics show the true scale of SSEN’s planned substation as engineers rethink Fiddes site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graphics show the true scale of SSEN’s planned substation as engineers rethink Fiddes site

Revealing mockup images have shown the full extent of the controversial Mearns plans.

By Cameron Roy
The substation will almost be the entire size of Inverbervie. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
SSEN may be rethinking its controversial plans to build a substation in the Mearns, but just how big was the development meant to be?

Opponents rallied to fight the proposals for the substation at Fiddes, which would become one of the largest in the UK if it gets the go-ahead.

It would be part of a new pylon project between Kintore, Fiddes and Tealing.

Campaigners argued it would ruin the tranquility of the countryside, which was made famous by Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s Sunset Song.

Now our graphics team have made some mock-ups to demonstrate just how large the substation could be in comparison to some of the north-east’s well-known sites.

The original plans for the substation site are 2,300ft by 2,300ft, or 120 acres. Our main image above shows that’s almost the entire size of Inverbervie.

The substation would be several times the size of Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson.

This one shows it would be several times the size of Pittodrie Stadium, taking in some of the housing and golf course nearby.

The substation will be one of the largest in the UK. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson.

Or for those more familiar with walks in Duthie Park, this image shows the scale of the site very clearly.

It would take over the whole park, including David Welch Winter Gardens, Flagpole Hill, boating pond and even King George VI  bridge.

The original area for the Fiddes substation was from the turbine on the left all the way to the brown field on the right. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Just how big is the substation?

Following the “strength of feeling” against the development, SSEN confirmed last week it is looking for alternative sites as well as potential new overhead line routes.

The organisation said it had extended the search radius, but did not want to create further anxiety by revealing by how much further away.

It wants to give its engineers time to explore the alternatives before it publishes an update in October.

However, it is understood that the new substation site could be smaller than the original footprint as it is likely to be scaled down.

Mearns residents were relieved at the decision, but admitted they were worried the proposals would now cause “someone else” to suffer.

Some campaigners believe the proposals should involve an underground line, instead of the planned overhead line.

But SSEN said undergrounding would be “considerably” more expensive.

It insists the proposals are necessary to enable the connection of renewable energy and to fight against climate change.

SSEN will look to ‘reduce visual impact’

A spokesman for SSEN said the company would look to reduce the landscape and visual impact as it refines the site layout.

He said: “We recognise these substation sites will have a significant footprint and as part of our ongoing site selection process.

SSEN has outlined plans to install new key infrastructure in the Mearns. Image: PA

“We will do all we can to identify locations that impact the least amount of people, balanced against key environmental and technical constraints, to help us minimise community and landscape impacts.

“Once a site has been confirmed as our proposed substation location, we intend to help reduce its overall footprint where possible, and the development of landscaping to help screen its visual impact.”

While further sites are considered, members of the public are asked to take part in the  consultation which is open until July 28.

