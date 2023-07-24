Graphics show the true scale of SSEN’s planned substation as engineers rethink Fiddes site

SSEN may be rethinking its controversial plans to build a substation in the Mearns, but just how big was the development meant to be?

Opponents rallied to fight the proposals for the substation at Fiddes, which would become one of the largest in the UK if it gets the go-ahead.

It would be part of a new pylon project between Kintore, Fiddes and Tealing.

Campaigners argued it would ruin the tranquility of the countryside, which was made famous by Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s Sunset Song.

Now our graphics team have made some mock-ups to demonstrate just how large the substation could be in comparison to some of the north-east’s well-known sites.

The original plans for the substation site are 2,300ft by 2,300ft, or 120 acres. Our main image above shows that’s almost the entire size of Inverbervie.

This one shows it would be several times the size of Pittodrie Stadium, taking in some of the housing and golf course nearby.

Or for those more familiar with walks in Duthie Park, this image shows the scale of the site very clearly.

It would take over the whole park, including David Welch Winter Gardens, Flagpole Hill, boating pond and even King George VI bridge.

Just how big is the substation?

Following the “strength of feeling” against the development, SSEN confirmed last week it is looking for alternative sites as well as potential new overhead line routes.

The organisation said it had extended the search radius, but did not want to create further anxiety by revealing by how much further away.

It wants to give its engineers time to explore the alternatives before it publishes an update in October.

However, it is understood that the new substation site could be smaller than the original footprint as it is likely to be scaled down.

Mearns residents were relieved at the decision, but admitted they were worried the proposals would now cause “someone else” to suffer.

Some campaigners believe the proposals should involve an underground line, instead of the planned overhead line.

But SSEN said undergrounding would be “considerably” more expensive.

It insists the proposals are necessary to enable the connection of renewable energy and to fight against climate change.

SSEN will look to ‘reduce visual impact’

A spokesman for SSEN said the company would look to reduce the landscape and visual impact as it refines the site layout.

He said: “We recognise these substation sites will have a significant footprint and as part of our ongoing site selection process.

“We will do all we can to identify locations that impact the least amount of people, balanced against key environmental and technical constraints, to help us minimise community and landscape impacts.

“Once a site has been confirmed as our proposed substation location, we intend to help reduce its overall footprint where possible, and the development of landscaping to help screen its visual impact.”

While further sites are considered, members of the public are asked to take part in the consultation which is open until July 28.