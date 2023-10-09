‘It was like a tsunami’: Homes in Moray village flooded for 22nd time after River Spey bursts its banks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It was like a tsunami’: Homes in Moray village flooded for 22nd time after River Spey bursts its banks

Muddy water from communities upstream poured through Garmouth.

David Mackay By David Mackay

Water has poured into Garmouth homes as flooding from the River Spey has spilled into the village for a third day.

Residents have been on alert since Saturday evening as heavy rain inundated communities across the Highlands and Moray.

Some reported not having slept properly for the last two nights due to fears they had for their property.

The River Spey peaked at more than 8ft at Boat o’ Brig, near Rothes, late last night, more than five times how deep it was just two days earlier.

And with all that fast-flowing water unable to rush past Garmouth where it usually would, village streets and the golf course were instead turned into rivers.

Garmouth golf club covered in river water from Spey.
Garmouth Golf Club was almost completely submerged. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

‘You’ll never stop Garmouth flooding’

Residents in Garmouth described the flooding in the village as the worst they have seen since 2010.

Huge tree trunks were seen flowing downstream with the clubhouse on the golf course completely inaccessible due to the torrents.

It is understood one person was forced to flee the building during the weekend as water levels rose with a car still abandoned outside.

Sign for Garmouth Golf Club surrounded by flood water.
Access to Garmouth Golf Club has been impossible. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Resident David Mackay, who lives near the golf course, reported it was the 22nd time his home had been flooded in 35 years.

The retiree, who is secretary of Innes Community Council, had two pumps operating this afternoon to try and keep his property dry.

He said: “We had 3ft inside the house in 2009. It’s only four inches this time, but the volume of water flowing downstream is so much more.

Garmouth Village Hall surrounded by water with sandbags in foreground.
A sandbag wall has been created outside the Garmouth village hall. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“We started getting ready and then at 6.30pm on Saturday it just hit us like a tsunami, the pumps couldn’t cope.

“Sadly we’re used to it now. We’ve got waterproof hardboard fittings, waterproof insulation, everything waterproof we can get.

“You’ll never stop this, but you can reduce the frequency.”

Can River Spey flooding in Garmouth be reduced?

Homes near the golf course in Garmouth live with a constant fear of flooding from the River Spey.

A deployment of sandbags from Moray Council is in the village permanently with officers dispatching an extra pallet during the weekend.

Residents came together to build two sandbag walls in the road to try and protect as many homes as possible.

However, the flooding from the River Spey closed the main road from Garmouth to Kingston today and yesterday with access reduced to a single-track gravel route.

Marc Macrae wearing high-viz yellow jacket with flood water behind.
Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae with the access road to Garmouth golf club behind. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Jim Mackie, a member of Innes Community Council, said: “Kingston has effectively become an island. Emergency vehicles wouldn’t drive through that water.

“This situation has been known about for over 20 years. There’s been reports predicting this for over 20 years.”

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae joined efforts to protect homes in the village.

He said: “It’s frustrating more than anything as a local councillor because we’ve spoken about this many times.

“It beggars belief that for some homes it’s the 22nd time they’ve flooded. It makes it so much more difficult with insurance as they try to rebuild.”

Watch: Shocking footage shows scale of devastating River Spey flooding in Moray

