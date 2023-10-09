Inverness woman ordered to pay compensation after American Bulldog bit chunk out of neighbour’s arm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness woman ordered to pay compensation after American Bulldog bit chunk out of neighbour’s arm

Aisma Muizniece's dog, called Storm, bit the man so deeply it exposed muscle and left him permanently scarred.

By David Love
Aisma Muizniece's blue American bulldog Storm attacked a neighbour. Image: Facebook
Aisma Muizniece's blue American bulldog Storm attacked a neighbour. Image: Facebook

The owner of a blue American bulldog that bit a chunk out of a neighbour’s arm has been ordered to pay the man £750 compensation.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that the 10-month-old dog, called Storm – who has since been put down – bit the man so deeply it exposed muscle.

Storm’s victim had to visit the hospital twice a week for 10 weeks for treatment and has been left permanently scarred.

Aisma Muizniece, 60, has now admitted failing to keep her animal under control during the incident, that happened outside her home in Blarmor Avenue, Inverness, on June 6, 2021.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank heard that Muizniece allowed her teenage son, who has learning difficulties, to take the dog for a walk along her street.

Neighbours expressed concern about dog

A 67-year-old man, who was out with his own dog, was bitten when he stepped in to protect his pet from Storm.

Procurator Fiscal Sharon Ralph told the court that Muizniece’s son was pulled off his feet as the dog charged the neighbour, who was left bleeding heavily from his deep wound.

She added that other neighbours had expressed concern about the dog and that Muizniece’s partner had told police when she was charged that the animal did not like men.

“The consultant said it was fortunate that no veins or arteries had been damaged by the dog,” Mrs Ralph added.

Defence solicitor Willie Young said his client was “ashamed and embarrassed by what had happened to her neighbour, who, she tells me, retains a good relationship with”.

‘It is obvious he lost control of the animal’

He said: “They had had a dog which died of cancer a couple of months before they got this dog from a breeder in Glasgow.

“They paid a not insignificant sum for it. In the early stages, there had been no signs of aggression towards individuals or other dogs and it had only been with them for a matter of months.

“Normally she and her son, now aged 20, would walk together but it was agreed that her son could walk the dog on his own on occasion.

“It is obvious he lost control of the animal and she fully appreciates the severity of the matter.

“They have since acquired another dog as her son forms a better association with animals than he does with individuals.”

Sheriff Cruickshank placed Muizniece under eight months of social work supervision.

He told her: “This is a serious offence given that a person was injured.

“Had it not been that the dog had already been euthanised, I would have made a destruction order. I am also going to impose compensation based upon your means of £750.”

 

