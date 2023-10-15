I tried the new sell-out clothing repair classes at Aberdeen Central Library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment
Environment

I tried the new sell-out clothing repair classes at Aberdeen Central Library

Sewing machines and materials have been put into a new centre at Aberdeen Central Library to give people the chance to repair their own clothes, saving them money and the planet in the process. Lauren Taylor reports.
Lauren Taylor
I met with the Repair What You Wear Team to learn more about the Lend and Mend hub at Aberdeen Central Library. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
I met with the Repair What You Wear Team to learn more about the Lend and Mend hub at Aberdeen Central Library. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Who could have guessed that a clothing repair group would end up in such high demand in Aberdeen, that it’s already regularly selling out its classes?

This is exactly what’s been happening down at Aberdeen Central Library, where the local clothes-fixing organisation Repair What You Wear has been helping Aberdonians save their ripped raincoats, torn trousers and frayed frocks from landfill.

The Repair What You Wear team, from left, Ellie Alavi, Ros Studd and Rachel Robertson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

So what’s so amazing about these drop-in classes and skills sessions that’s got tickets to attend already selling out online?

This month, I spent some time with the Repair What You Wear organisers, and the sewing fans they’re creating, to find out what magic they’re weaving.

Getting to grips with the sewing machine

Rather naively, I turned up to the Media Centre at the city library with a bag of clothes needing to be repaired at the start of the month.

I was feeling prepared for what was to come, but I really wasn’t. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

I thought in just an hour and a half I would be able to crack hemming trousers, fix some loose stitching on a kimono, and even, at the very least, ask how to repair a broken zipper on a pair of jeans.

Oh, how wrong I was.

In a group of six others, they guided us on how to set up the machine ready to get stitching.

That was my first big challenge. Just getting the thread onto a bobbin.

Once I was finally set up I got going. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

On my third attempt, and rather red-faced, I realised it was going to be a lot harder than I first anticipated. However, I was kindly reassured this was normal, and that mistakes were a good way to learn.

Everyone else learning around me was very supportive and we all started encouraging each other on our new-found skills.

I mastered the sewing machine… sort of

Ros Studd and Rachel Robertson from Repair What You Wear showed us a few different techniques and functions, including how to sew a straight line as well as in a zig-zag.

Soon I was getting the hang of it and felt excitement as I started getting neater lines and sharper points.

The first step: learning some stitches. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

Once we’d had good practice on the machine, it was time to start assembling a tote bag.

Ros and Rachel showed us how to line up the two pieces of fabric and measure them out so we could start sewing them together, as well as the placement of the tricksy handles.

It was a fun night and we all cheered each other on. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

I managed to get the bag sewn together and one of the two handles attached before we ran out of time.

It doesn’t sound like much, but it was a lot to learn in a short space of time and I have to say I was so proud of what I accomplished.

The session was filled with fun and laughter, and I overheard some of the others taking part say they were there to either learn a new skill, or just because they wanted to find a new hobby.

But, we all unanimously said we would want to come back again.

Such concentration. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Why are the Repair What You Wear classes so useful?

While many are still feeling the effects of the cost-of-living crisis, mending clothes you already have could save you money while helping the environment.

“If you can fix stuff, you save a lot of money,” Ros explained.

“If you can fix stuff, you can reduce waste and over-consumption.

“Over-consumption in clothing is driving climate change, fashion is one of the four industries that has the highest carbon footprint.

“Once it’s produced, the damage is done. But, if you double the time you wear something, you more or less halve the carbon emissions.”

A tip for buying clothes — if you can handle it, then feel the material. If it feels thin and slippery, it’s probably not very robust. Pull the seam slightly, just ease it. If you think the seam is going to stay strong, it’s ok, but if it looks like it’s about to start breaking, don’t buy it.

The Repair What You Wear classes and sessions are operating out of the new ‘Lend and Mend Hub’ at the Central Library, with supporting funding from the John Lewis chain of department stores.

They are available to anyone, and the ladies at Repair What You Wear are patient and do not judge by your skills, ability, or what you bring in to be repaired.

They just want to help you learn to become independent and save money while helping you reduce your impact on the climate.

The Lend and Mend hub is a safe and welcoming space for every one of mixed abilities, while Ros, Elahe and Rachel are patient teachers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Ros said: “We’re not talking about being an artist in terms of repairs, we’re talking about having the skills to fix stuff.

“You grow confident, you can manage your finances better, and you’re reducing waste.”

What next for Repair What You Wear and the Lend and Mend hub?

The six sewing machines and other materials at the Lend and Mend Hub are there to stay at Aberdeen Central Library.

I met up with Ros, Elahe and Rachel a few days ago to find out how their other drop-ins went — and of course, to finish my own tote bag.

It all started to click soon enough thanks to the team. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

As we set up around a machine, the stylish trio told me they welcomed a “fantastic mix” of people to the hub last week, who brought a “lovely range” of items to be repaired with them.

Ros beamed when she told me everyone she had spoken to so far wanted to come back and do more.

With some guidance and support, I managed to finish my tote bag — and as you can see I was pretty chuffed with myself. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The team is planning on running more get-to-know-your-sewing machine classes to help people grow confident using them, but they also plan on developing workshops on upcycling, repair, and even developing skills.

They also have a whole host of online videos to help people anywhere learn how to mend, well, pretty much everything.

Their video on how to mend a tear in jeans by hand has racked up more than 672,000 views.

I reckon they’ve got this new project all sewn up

The hub sounds exactly like what Aberdeen needs, a place for people to access all the tools available to become self-sufficient.

And while I still have that bag of clothes sitting in the backseat of my car waiting to be repaired — I now know I have the skills to mend them next time.

Find out more about Repair What You Wear and check out their how-to guides here.

Tags

Conversation

More from Environment

The Loch Affric Circuit is said to be not for the first-time hiker
Highland walks named among favourite autumn hikes
More than 60,000 orange-lid bins have been rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Orange bin rollout across Aberdeenshire: How is it going so far?
2
The major training exercise is being held near Aberdeen's north port. Images: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Images show major oil spill training off Aberdeen as expert teams 'prepare for the…
Ludo the osprey has been spotted in France. Image: Herri Baron
Gone fishing: Ludo the Lochaber osprey grabbing the attention of French birdwatchers
Yellow JCB driving through Garmouth flood water.
'It was like a tsunami': Homes in Moray village flooded for 22nd time after…
River Dee
'Guaranteed worst season' for Dee salmon prompts ideas like 'reconditioning' fish
Drone photo showing water covering Garmouth golf course and village.
Watch: Shocking footage shows scale of devastating River Spey flooding in Moray
Aberdeen Community Energy site surrounded by water on the River Don. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Shocking photos show extent of flooding across north and north-east
The River Dee in Aberdeen has burst its banks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Rain warning lifted after Rivers Dee and Spey burst their banks
An artist's impression of what the boundaries of the Aberdeen LEZ could look like. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Could Aberdeen’s LEZ be postponed due to legal action against Glasgow LEZ?

Conversation