Red kite poisonings: What have we learned a decade on from scandal that gripped the region?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Red kite poisonings: What have we learned a decade on from scandal that gripped the region?

It's been 10 years since 16 birds of prey were illegally killed on the Black Isle.

Red Kites at Argaty Farm, near Dunblane. Younger birds like this haveduller more uniform plumage than adult birds. Pic by Raymond Besant. 03/06/09
Red Kites at Argaty Farm, near Dunblane. Younger birds like this haveduller more uniform plumage than adult birds. Pic by Raymond Besant. 03/06/09
By Stuart Findlay

A decade has passed since a mass poisoning incident left 16 raptors dead within a small area of the Black Isle.

The mystery puzzled police officers, angered bird experts and brought the topic of wildlife crime to the nation’s attention.

But despite the thousands of hours dedicated to cracking the case, no one has ever been held responsible for the illegal killings.

Brian Etheridge worked as the RSPB’s red kite officer and found most of the dead birds.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” he said. “And I presume the person who is responsible for this is still out there.”

What happened?

Mr Etheridge had been working with the reintroduction of red kites since the mid-1990s.

In April 2014, he was two years away from retirement.

At the time, the species had been flourishing.

But suddenly, its very existence in the Highlands came under serious threat.

In all, 12 red kites and four buzzards were poisoned on land east of Conon Bridge.

Brian Etheridge at the Inverness protest in April 2014. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Brian recalled: “At the time, I was furious. I was one angry person.

“I’d seen the population increase and then there was this just huge setback.

“I was angry at the culprit, at the system, at the police.”

It quickly became clear that interest in this incident was not going to be restricted to Highland bird-watchers.

It made headlines around the country.

Scottish Natural Heritage chairman Ian Ross described the deaths as “shocking, grim and distressing”.

Within weeks of the first reported deaths, a protest was held in Inverness city centre and a reward for information leading to a prosecution swelled to a whopping £27,000.

How is the red kite population doing now?

Unfortunately, that positive momentum did not lead to answers.

And in April 2017, police announced that its investigation was no longer active.

No one was ever charged in connection with the case.

But that’s not to say that nothing positive came out of it.

Brian and the RSPB believe the huge wave of publicity it brought helped deter others from taking the same steps, knowing that they’d be unlikely to get away with it.

Duncan Orr-Ewing, head of species and land management at the RSPB. Image: RSPB

And in 2015, it led to the appointment of the region’s first dedicated full-time wildlife crime officer.

10 years later, the good news is that the red kite population has bounced back.

Duncan Orr-Ewing, head of species and land management with the RSPB, said: “The Black Isle red kite population has now largely recovered. And it’s expanding.

“It’s generally a more positive picture now. There are around 450 breeding pairs in Scotland and the population is gradually increasing.

“Having said that, it should be much larger.

“In England, there was a similar reintroduction project and they now have 4,000 breeding pairs.

“In the early years, the difference was largely explained by higher levels of illegal poisoning and persecution.”

‘Game-changing’ wildlife crime bill

Recently published figures have shown a 28% increase in wildlife crime across Scotland since 2019.

Solving these cases has been difficult. They mostly happen in remote areas with few witnesses, making it easier to hide evidence.

The passing of the Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill by the Scottish Parliament last month could change things, however.

It has been described by Duncan Orr-Ewing as a “game-changer”.

Police investigating on the Black Isle in 2014. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Brian, 78, is now enjoying his retirement in Wester Ross.

Red kites haven’t made it out that far yet – but one day, he’d love to see them there.

Despite the difficult circumstances and lack of closure, he’s thankful for the many people who offered their help with the investigation.

“It set the wheels in motion to bring about change,” Brian said. “It alerted the Scottish Government that wildlife crime is important to the public and they want it to be properly investigated.

“From my point-of-view, I hadn’t realised how much the general public had taken this bird to heart.

“It turned out that the red kite had loads of friends.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Fabre family.
'A disaster of a day': Tourists disappointed after 'Harry Potter' train breaks down on…
First Minister Humza Yousaf, left, and Harland & Wolff chief executive John Wood at Arnish.
Titanic shipbuilder says £270 million plans will create 200 jobs at Arnish
FlixBus is soon set to run to Inverness, Aviemore and Pitlochry. Image: FlixBus
£2 tickets on sale as FlixBus launches in the Highlands
Police remain outside the property in Drumnadrochit today. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman, 39, dies at Drumnadrochit property
Jacobite Express steam train.
'Harry Potter Express' Jacobite steam train breaks down on first day of relaunch
Skye
'Anguish' for grieving relatives as Skye shotgun murder trial delayed until November
Stephen Tait, who has been jailed for sexual abuse, and the Shetland school he was a teacher at
Former Shetland teacher jailed for sexually abusing six schoolboys
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the opeing of the rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A year after opening, how is the world's first rewilding centre helping nature restoration?
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a rapist DJ and a killer drink-driver
Police officer wearing a black cap and vest with police logo.
Man reported missing from Skye found safe

Conversation