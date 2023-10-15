Trying out the two £5 cocktails — plus pulled pork waffles — available at The Firepit this Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Trying out the two £5 cocktails — plus pulled pork waffles — available at The Firepit this Aberdeen Cocktail Week

The Firepit is among the string of Aberdeen bars and restaurants participating in this year's festival.

Aberdeen Cocktail Week kicks off next week. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair
Aberdeen Cocktail Week kicks off next week. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair
By Karla Sinclair

Cocktails are among the finer things in life. Well, in my eyes anyway.

Whether it’s a refreshing mojito, silky espresso martini or fruity daiquiri, nothing screams “treat” or “it’s the weekend” quite like a cocktail (or mocktail).

The bar is located on Littlejohn Street. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair

So, you can imagine my delight when I heard that Aberdeen Cocktail Week was returning for its second installment. For those of you unaware, it runs from from Wednesday (October 18) to Thursday, October 24.

Yes, it’s right around the corner.

There are more than 30 venues participating this time around, so the options of bars and restaurants to venture to during the festival go on, and on, and on…

The It’s Ma Burfday cocktail, available at The Firepit during Aberdeen Cocktail Week. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Cocktail Week

I have several on my radar, but one stood out — partly because I think very highly of the team, and I knew their Aberdeen Cocktail Week menu would be great.

This business was The Firepit, brought to you by the team at Smoke and Soul.

The Firepit: The two £5 cocktails you can order during Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Formerly known as Six Degrees North, the venue on Littlejohn Street is undergoing a major transformation by co-owners Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson.

I visited on Wednesday night and quickly noticed the new exterior signage. It looks great.

A few tables were filled and I’d been informed by team member Euan Macdonald, who has worked at the bar for roughly two years, that table 10 had been reserved for my solo trip.

Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson. Image: Supplied by Lindsay Jackson

We had a brief chat whilst he shook up the two £5 cocktails on offer at The Firepit during Aberdeen Cocktail Week — named Palomahofer and It’s Ma Burfday.

What I liked most about them was the fact they were polar opposites.

The Palomahofer, orange in shade, was citrusy and had a cider-like taste. Its ingredients include tequila, Schofferhoffer grapefruit beer, triple sec and lime.

“This one’s great for drinking with a meal,” said Euan. I couldn’t agree more as the drink proved both light and refreshing. The lingering note was the tequila, but it wasn’t overpowering by any means.

The Palomahofer. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair

As for the It’s Ma Burfday, this one was more a dessert-style cocktail featuring vodka, raspberry liqueur, Esker raspberry gin, strawberry syrup, vanilla extract and aquafaba.

The cocktail was shaken twice and strained. Pink and thicker in consistency, I watched as Euan garnished it using a stencil in the shape of a candle.

My birthday themed cocktail was complete with a prominent raspberry flavour. It wasn’t overly sweet.

But wait, I was also treated to pulled pork waffles…

Eventually, I took my seat, but I didn’t just have my drinks to sip away at. The team were also keen for me to try out their pulled pork waffles, which will be part of the boozy brunch offering at The Firepit throughout Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

For £35 (excluding the 50p booking fee), customers can opt for two dishes and two cocktails.

Inside The Firepit. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair

Of course, you need to purchase a wristband to be eligible for the offer. They are on sale on the Aberdeen Cocktail Week website, so be sure to bag one to make the most of all the festival deals.

I would never say no to pulled pork, especially when waffles are in the mix too…

Opting for a fork and knife, I quickly realised the knife wasn’t necessary. The waffles were crisp enough to break apart with my fork alone.

Pulled pork waffles. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair

The two uniform waffles were sugary. As expected, they made for a fantastic pairing with the soft and juicy pulled pork.

A sticky glaze had been drizzled across the dish — along with chopped spring onions — and it was a delight. It had a subtle kick to it that pulled everything together.

My Palomahofer was going down a treat with the pulled pork waffles, while the It’s Ma Burfday made for a great dessert.

My cocktails and pulled pork dish. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair

Euan has created two fantastic cocktails that tick all the boxes.

For more information on Aberdeen Cocktail Week, visit aberdeencocktailweek.com.

More from Food and Drink

Lisa MacLeod and I with The P&J cocktail. All images by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The making of The P&J cocktail — which you can enjoy for £5 at…
Lara Hourie. All images supplied by The Orkney Dairy
The Orkney Dairy is labour of love for team behind fourth generation family farm
A pizza from Ellon's The Gaff. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Ellon
Mumbai Thistle is an explosion of colour and flavour. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: We tucked into a colourful feast at the new Mumbai Thistle in…
Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week returns with affordable drinks, nostalgic tipples and plans to banish stereotypes
Andy and I preparing to tuck into our feast. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Have you tried the famous scones and pies from Kemnay Farm Shop? We did,…
Eins, zwei, drei German-style beers from Scottish breweries. Images: Elin Beattie
Wunderbar! 3 German-style Scottish beers for your own Scot-toberfest
Resident X's By The Firepit cocktail. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week
10 cocktails to try this Aberdeen Cocktail Week — including a white chocolate martini
Mike Gaffney stretching out dough
Ellon residents 'miss Casa Salvatore' and want food and drink scene to match Inverurie's…
The line-up of dishes my friend Lauren and I enjoyed at Laila Turkish Cuisine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'I'll definitely be Bebek': Why you need to book a table at Laila Turkish…

Conversation