Trying out the two £5 cocktails — plus pulled pork waffles — available at The Firepit this Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Cocktails are among the finer things in life. Well, in my eyes anyway.

Whether it’s a refreshing mojito, silky espresso martini or fruity daiquiri, nothing screams “treat” or “it’s the weekend” quite like a cocktail (or mocktail).

So, you can imagine my delight when I heard that Aberdeen Cocktail Week was returning for its second installment. For those of you unaware, it runs from from Wednesday (October 18) to Thursday, October 24.

Yes, it’s right around the corner.

There are more than 30 venues participating this time around, so the options of bars and restaurants to venture to during the festival go on, and on, and on…

I have several on my radar, but one stood out — partly because I think very highly of the team, and I knew their Aberdeen Cocktail Week menu would be great.

This business was The Firepit, brought to you by the team at Smoke and Soul.

The Firepit: The two £5 cocktails you can order during Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Formerly known as Six Degrees North, the venue on Littlejohn Street is undergoing a major transformation by co-owners Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson.

I visited on Wednesday night and quickly noticed the new exterior signage. It looks great.

A few tables were filled and I’d been informed by team member Euan Macdonald, who has worked at the bar for roughly two years, that table 10 had been reserved for my solo trip.

We had a brief chat whilst he shook up the two £5 cocktails on offer at The Firepit during Aberdeen Cocktail Week — named Palomahofer and It’s Ma Burfday.

What I liked most about them was the fact they were polar opposites.

The Palomahofer, orange in shade, was citrusy and had a cider-like taste. Its ingredients include tequila, Schofferhoffer grapefruit beer, triple sec and lime.

“This one’s great for drinking with a meal,” said Euan. I couldn’t agree more as the drink proved both light and refreshing. The lingering note was the tequila, but it wasn’t overpowering by any means.

As for the It’s Ma Burfday, this one was more a dessert-style cocktail featuring vodka, raspberry liqueur, Esker raspberry gin, strawberry syrup, vanilla extract and aquafaba.

The cocktail was shaken twice and strained. Pink and thicker in consistency, I watched as Euan garnished it using a stencil in the shape of a candle.

My birthday themed cocktail was complete with a prominent raspberry flavour. It wasn’t overly sweet.

But wait, I was also treated to pulled pork waffles…

Eventually, I took my seat, but I didn’t just have my drinks to sip away at. The team were also keen for me to try out their pulled pork waffles, which will be part of the boozy brunch offering at The Firepit throughout Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

For £35 (excluding the 50p booking fee), customers can opt for two dishes and two cocktails.

Of course, you need to purchase a wristband to be eligible for the offer. They are on sale on the Aberdeen Cocktail Week website, so be sure to bag one to make the most of all the festival deals.

I would never say no to pulled pork, especially when waffles are in the mix too…

Opting for a fork and knife, I quickly realised the knife wasn’t necessary. The waffles were crisp enough to break apart with my fork alone.

The two uniform waffles were sugary. As expected, they made for a fantastic pairing with the soft and juicy pulled pork.

A sticky glaze had been drizzled across the dish — along with chopped spring onions — and it was a delight. It had a subtle kick to it that pulled everything together.

My Palomahofer was going down a treat with the pulled pork waffles, while the It’s Ma Burfday made for a great dessert.

Euan has created two fantastic cocktails that tick all the boxes.

For more information on Aberdeen Cocktail Week, visit aberdeencocktailweek.com.