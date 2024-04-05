Coul Links: landowner plans affordable homes and crofts if golf course is approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coul Links: landowner plans affordable homes and crofts if golf course is approved

Houses and jobs could help stem depopulation

By John Ross
Landowner Edward Abel Smith plans to build houses if the golf course goes ahead
Landowner Edward Abel Smith plans to build houses if the golf course goes ahead

A landowner has revealed plans to build affordable homes in Sutherland if the controversial Coul Links golf course is given the go-ahead.

Edward Abel Smith also wants to create three new crofts on farmland near the site.

He says the move will help stem the loss of working-age people from the area which is suffering depopulation.

The owner of Coul Farm has previously announced plans for an eco-hotel if the golf course is approved.

Ministers to decide on golf course plan

A planning application from Communities for Coul (C4C) for the 18-hole championship course was backed by Highland councillors in December.

But a final decision will be taken by ministers after the Scottish Government called in the plans.

A previous application, also backed by councillors, was refused four years ago.

Coul Links on the banks of Embo beach
Developers want to build an 18-hole championship course at Coul Links

Mr Abel Smith is discussing his plans for 30 homes, half of them affordable, with Highland Council and the Embo community.

He said: “The continuing loss of working-age population is the greatest problem facing East Sutherland.

“A chronic lack of both affordable housing and good employment opportunities is at the core of that growing crisis.

“Half of the new houses we are planning will be affordable homes.

“They will be sold with covenants to ensure they remain affordable in the long-term and are not turned into holiday lets.

Housing and golf course ‘could change area’s fortunes’

“Similarly, the new crofts will not have a right to buy, ensuring that they will continue to provide homes and land for crofters into the future.”

The landowner says the housing and hundreds of jobs predicted to be created at the golf course will help change the long-term fortunes of the area.

“That can only happen if Scottish Ministers decide, as The Highland Council has already twice done, to approve the development of a golf course at Coul Links.”

Leading economist Prof David Bell has previously said a new course would help stem an exodus of young people from the area’s ageing population.

The site of Coul Links golf club.
Supporters say the golf course would be transformational for the area. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The housing plans are welcomed by Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross MP Jamie Stone.

He is among a cross-party group of politicians to support the Coul Links plans.

This includes the SNP’s Fergus Ewing, Labour MSP Rhoda Grant and Conservative MSPs Edward Mountain and Jamie Halcro Johnston.

Mr Stone said the Scottish Government’s Action Plan to Address Rural Depopulation  highlighted the threat of losing working age populations in some areas.

“Nowhere is the issue more critical than in Caithness and Sutherland.

“And it is stacking up multiple problems for the future provision of vital services such as schools and healthcare for an area with an increasingly skewed demographic profile.

“Lack of affordable housing for young people and families is a key issue, so the plans for these new homes and crofts at Coul Farm are hugely welcome.”

More support, but opposition remains

Mr Stone said there is no “silver bullet solutions” to the depopulation crisis.

“So, when opportunities like the privately-funded and environmentally-sensitive Coul Links project emerge, you would think it would be utterly perverse of Scottish Ministers to block them.”

Last month, the golf course was also given the support of former finance secretary Kate Forbes and the Highland Tourism community interest company which promotes sustainable tourism.

Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
MP Jamie Stone has welcomed the housing plan

However, it still faces opposition from a number of environmental organisations who say it would damage an internationally important wildlife site.

The Conservation Coalition, made up of seven environmental groups, says Coul Links is unique and irreplaceable and the wrong place to build a golf course.

 

 

 

 

 

