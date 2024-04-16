Fears RAF jets could have to swerve round 650ft Cabrach wind turbines or risk crashing into them

Military bosses have objected to a new wind farm in the Cabrach amid worries RAF jets may crash into them.

Canada-based Boralex wants to build 22 turbines up to 650ft high in the rural area as part of the Clashindarroch extension project.

The development would dwarf the 18 360ft turbines already at the site and the 14 590ft turbines that are still due to come online.

Boralex says the turbines are necessary for Scotland to meet the ambitious climate change target it has set to become net-zero by 2045.

However, the Ministry of Defence has objected due to worries pilots may fly their supersonic jets into them.

Moray MP Douglas Ross says the worries need to taken seriously.

What are the RAF concerns in the Cabrach?

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation, which represents the MoD in planning matters, has submitted a formal objection about the Clashindarroch extension, which is about five miles south of both Dufftown and Huntly.

Documents submitted by the military say the 22 turbines in the Cabrach wind farm will interfere with at least one of their RAF radar sites.

There are also worries the blades will create a “physical obstruction” for low flying aircraft, which use the area as a training ground.

RAF jets can fly as low as 250ft in the UK with the latest proposed Clashindarroch turbines reaching as high as 650ft.

Documents submitted by Boralex ahead of the MoD’s objection say the firm has already made changes to the plans to minimise the effect of the turbines – describing the impact as “negligible”.

These changes include amending the final layout of the turbines from initial proposals.

Mr Ross said: “The Cabrach has already seen a number of new wind turbines approved and there is understandable and growing opposition to this third wave of new wind farm developments, like this application.

“I hope the views and objections of the local community and consultees such as the MoD are not only heard, but also acted on, and this latest application is refused.”

Cabrach community’s wind farm concerns

The worries from the MoD come as residents in the Cabrach voice their concerns about a third wave of turbines proposed for the rural area.

The Cabrach Trust says the area has already reached saturation point from the first two waves and any more risks destroying the community.

The area already has 77 turbines capable of powering 133,000 homes, which is three times the number of properties in Moray.

One couple has told the Press and Journal they would never have moved to the area had they known more turbines were planned.

And an architect says the region’s historic attractions risk being tarnished by overdevelopment.