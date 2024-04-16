Fears RAF jets could have to swerve round 650ft Cabrach wind turbines or risk crashing into them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears RAF jets could have to swerve round 650ft Cabrach wind turbines or risk crashing into them

The Ministry of Defence has lodged a formal objection about the wind farm.

By David Mackay
Silhouette of RAF Typhoon jet.
Typhoon jets from RAF Lossiemouth regularly run training flights in the Cabrach. Image: DC Thomson

Military bosses have objected to a new wind farm in the Cabrach amid worries RAF jets may crash into them.

Canada-based Boralex wants to build 22 turbines up to 650ft high in the rural area as part of the Clashindarroch extension project.

The development would dwarf the 18 360ft turbines already at the site and the 14 590ft turbines that are still due to come online.

Boralex says the turbines are necessary for Scotland to meet the ambitious climate change target it has set to become net-zero by 2045.

Turbines in the distance on hill.
The next phase of turbines proposed for the Cabrach will be larger than those already there. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

However, the Ministry of Defence has objected due to worries pilots may fly their supersonic jets into them.

Moray MP Douglas Ross says the worries need to taken seriously.

What are the RAF concerns in the Cabrach?

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation, which represents the MoD in planning matters, has submitted a formal objection about the Clashindarroch extension, which is about five miles south of both Dufftown and Huntly.

Documents submitted by the military say the 22 turbines in the Cabrach wind farm will interfere with at least one of their RAF radar sites.

There are also worries the blades will create a “physical obstruction” for low flying aircraft, which use the area as a training ground.

Map of turbines in the Cabrach.

RAF jets can fly as low as 250ft in the UK with the latest proposed Clashindarroch turbines reaching as high as 650ft.

Documents submitted by Boralex ahead of the MoD’s objection say the firm has already made changes to the plans to minimise the effect of the turbines – describing the impact as “negligible”.

These changes include amending the final layout of the turbines from initial proposals.

Douglas Ross looking at camera
Moray MP Douglas Ross has concerns about more turbines in the Cabrach. Im

Mr Ross said: “The Cabrach has already seen a number of new wind turbines approved and there is understandable and growing opposition to this third wave of new wind farm developments, like this application.

“I hope the views and objections of the local community and consultees such as the MoD are not only heard, but also acted on, and this latest application is refused.”

Cabrach community’s wind farm concerns

The worries from the MoD come as residents in the Cabrach voice their concerns about a third wave of turbines proposed for the rural area.

The Cabrach Trust says the area has already reached saturation point from the first two waves and any more risks destroying the community.

The area already has 77 turbines capable of powering 133,000 homes, which is three times the number of properties in Moray.

One couple has told the Press and Journal they would never have moved to the area had they known more turbines were planned.

And an architect says the region’s historic attractions risk being tarnished by overdevelopment.

‘We’d never have moved here if we knew more turbines were coming’: Couple fear dream move to Cabrach could turn into wind farm nightmare

