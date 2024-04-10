Lochaber national park bid: ‘No’ campaigners claim ‘snub’ by Lorna Slater during Fort William visit

Campaigners against a Lochaber national park have accused Scottish government minister Lorna Slater of snubbing them during a “secret” visit to the area.

Ms Slater was in Fort William where she met members of the Lochaber National Park Working Group.

But those opposed to designation say a request for a face-to-face meeting with the biodiversity minister went unanswered.

They claimed the meeting was “kept under the radar” which prevented them having a direct say.

Community split on park status

A recent survey carried out by the working group of 918 people showed 48.7% in favour of a park, 42.6% against and 8.7% unsure.

In February, more than 100 people marched through Fort William to protest the potential park.

Members of the Lochaber National Park – NO more group spoke with the minister online last week when the Fort William visit was mentioned.

They asked for a meeting, saying it was “not fair or correct” for her to meet just the national park working group.

Campaigner Debbie Carmichael said: “Lochaber National Park – NO more group is very disappointed in minister Lorna Slater for snubbing the locals of Lochaber and not providing a public forum for her secret visit here to enable local residents to have their say in the bid and put forward their thoughts for their area.

“Lochaber does not belong to six or seven individuals, it belongs to the people of Lochaber.

“Despite requests to minister Lorna Slater’s office, she has not responded to us about when her visit to Fort William was or that she would meet with us.

“Understandably, that has left the local Lochaber residents feeling snubbed and upset and that the visit has been sneaked under the radar.”

‘Spend park money on other projects’

She said had they met the minister the campaigners would have repeated calls to spend money on other projects.

This would include a new Belford Hospital in Fort William, the Corran ferry and the A82 road.

“Fix our infrastructure. No to a national park. However this, it appears, is most likely not what minister Lorna Slater wants to hear.”

Lochaber is one of five areas – including two in the Highlands and Islands – bidding to become a national park.

It joined Loch Awe in Argyll, the Scottish Borders, Galloway and Tay Forest when the Scottish Government announced the final nominations last month.

The Lochaber nomination was conditional on a public consultation and an independent ballot of Lochaber residents.

Each proposal is now being appraised.

Further consultation will be held once there is a a preferred site, expected in the summer.

Ms Slater said she has visited the five areas to hear first-hand from those who led the nominations about the opportunities and benefits that national park status could bring.

Important to hear all sides

She said: “I also spent time last week meeting privately with the No Lochaber group, so I am very much aware of their views.

“I acknowledge the strength of feeling amongst those attending that meeting.

“I hope that they will understand it is important ministers hear all sides of the debate.”

She added: “All areas are currently being considered and assessed against a series of published criteria, which includes levels of local support, before a decision is made on the proposed location in the summer.

“Once an area has been identified, there will be further extensive engagement and consultation with the local community to discuss, test and further shape and refine the proposal.

“This will ensure people have a chance to have their say on the new park’s boundary, role and functions, so the park delivers for its local communities.”

It is 20 years since Scotland’s first national parks in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs and the Cairngorms were established.

The Scottish Government has committed to designating at least one new park in Scotland by 2026.