A year after opening, how is the world’s first rewilding centre helping nature restoration?

Leonardo DiCaprio may help Dundreggan facility add to its 29,000 visits in its first year

By John Ross
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the opeing of the rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the opeing of the rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Nearly 30,000 people visited the Dundreggan rewilding centre in its first year, without the help of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Now the Holywood superstar has said he is a fan of its work, it may become even more popular.

The world’s first rewilding centre, near Glenmoriston, opened its doors to the public a year ago today.

It is hoped to eventually attract 70,000 visits a year, with a target of 30,000 in its augural 12 months.

How did Leonardo DiCaprio get involved?

It all but achieved that, reaching 29,000, and the early anniversary present from DiCaprio has given new impetus to the rewilding movement.

He has been invited to visit Dundreggan, near Loch Ness, after telling his 61.1 million Instagram followers he supports a campaign to make Scotland a ‘rewilding nation’.

The Rewilding Nation Charter, launched in March, urges the Scottish Government to commit to nature recovery across 30% of land and sea, from the current 2%.

The Scottish Rewilding Alliance, a coalition of more than 20 organisations, is behind the campaign.

The Dundreggan Rewilding Centre opened last year. Image Paul Campbell Photography

Among the projects already ongoing is the £7 million centre at Dundreggan, created by Trees for Life.

The charity’s chief executive Steve Micklewright said the actor’s support is welcome.

“It came out of the blue but we were pleasantly surprised.

“We’re now trying to get hold of him to invite him here.”

Mr Micklewright said recent polling shows rewilding is backed by more than three quarters of people in Scotland.

Scotland could take a lead

“When you add (DiCaprio) to the 75% of Scots that support rewilding you can see there is a momentum there.

“All want to see Scotland take a leadership role.”

The Dundreggan centre has created 28 jobs and is adding to the area’s tourism economy.

It has hosted more than 70 groups, including from tourism, corporate, educational and conservation bodies, in its first year.

Among them were a team, including Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin, who spent a week broadcasting their online show 8 Out of 10 Bats.

Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin
Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin hosted a new show live from the centre. Image Jo Charlesworth.

Mr Micklewright said: “It takes a long time to make a new rural business work as well as it can.

“But we can be happy with how it’s gone and are looking forward to next year which looks really promising.

“We have had amazing feedback from people coming to find out about rewilding and our work to restore nature in the Highlands.

“A lot of people come to Scotland and see beautiful landscape which does not quite match with the idea that it is nature-depleted.

“People are surprised to learn that it may be beautiful, but not as nature intended.

“We need to do a lot of work to bring back what should be there and people are getting the message strongly.”

Some kickback against rewilding

Some rewilding projects have come under fire, with accusations of landowners cashing in on green credits.

A recent discussion paper by Community Land Scotland (CLS) warned of the risk of ‘carbon clearances’ in rural areas.

It said carbon offsetting moves by companies could disempower and depopulate communities.

Mr Micklewright said: “There has been a bit of a kickback against rewilding and nature restoration for a few people.

“But while a very small number may feel threatened by rewilding, often because they don’t really understand what it is…, the vast majority of people want to see a wilder Scotland.

Leonardo DiCaprio has shown his support for rewilding

“And they want to see benefits that come with that – more nature, more resilience against climate change and more jobs.

“The rewilding centre demonstrates that, with rewilding, you can create sustainable rural businesses.

“We have an extreme example with the centre, but other people can create effective livelihoods from this.”

Sharing the benefits

He said the centre’s work includes speaking with landowners to show how rewilding presents a significant opportunity to diversity their income.

“But it’s really important that we share those benefits.

“At Dundreggan, when we sell our carbon, a third of the money we raise is given to the community to do with it what it wants.

“There is a risk this whole thing will just make rich people even richer and I don’t think anyone wants that.

“People do understand the benefits need to be shared. I hope that Dundreggan is starting to show that how you can do that.”

The centre showcases rewilding and the Gaelic culture. Image<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Mickewright says the centre has advised a charity that bought an estate in the Cairngorms about rewilding.

Similarly, it has helped a group from Derbyshire which bought a disused golf course and hopes to set up a rewilding case and visitor attraction.

Other groups come to learn about a range of issues, from the right kind of trees to grow in a tree nursery, to how to manage deer.

Centre can help people get involved in nature restoration

“I’m hoping we will be an example, not just for Scotland, to get people involved in nature restoration and rewilding and share it.”

Deirdre MacKinnon, chairman of Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston Community Council, said the centre has been a success.

“It’s an asset and a good thing for the community.”

Conversation