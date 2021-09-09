Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland school forced to shut doors due to energy failure

By Denny Andonova
September 9, 2021, 1:12 pm Updated: September 9, 2021, 6:49 pm
The school caters for 26 pupils with special needs.
A Highland school for children with additional needs has been forced to close today due to an unforeseen emergency.

St Duthus School in Tain, which caters for a total of 26 pupils, has been forced to shut its doors for at least one day due to a failure in the water, heating and power supply.

Highland Council has confirmed that the issue is currently being investigated and parents will be informed when the school will reopen in due course.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “St Duthus school is closed today due to a failure in the water, heating, and power supply.

“It is being investigated at present and parents will be informed by the Head Teacher when the school is due to reopen for pupils.”

Plans for new ‘super school’

The school is part of a masterplan to create a new “super school” in Tain, which will replace the existing provision at all of the town’s facilities and relocate it to a single location.

St Duthus Special School will become part of the new £45million Tain 3-18 Campus, along with Tain Royal Academy, Craighill Primary and Knockbreck Primary.

The project is included in the government’s learning estate investment programme with some funding coming from the council’s re-profiled capital programme that was approved in January 2021.

The new building is expected to open in August 2024 once design and build work has been completed by Kier Construction and the council’s in-house property teams.

