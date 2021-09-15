Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Family growing ‘very concerned’ for missing Benderloch teen

By Lauren Taylor
September 15, 2021, 2:10 pm
Alexander Fox is missing from his family home in Benderloch.
Concern is growing for a 19-year-old teen reported missing from his family home in Benderloch.

Alexander Fox, known as Sasha, was last seen at 8.15am on Tuesday September 14 by his family at his home address in Benderloch near Oban.

This was before they left for work and he has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as around 5ft 6ins, of slim build with dark brown hair that has flecks of grey in it. Sasha has an Egyptian style tattoo on his left arm.

The teen is possibly wearing blue jeans, a cream hooded top with “NYC” on the chest and a black rain coat.

He is also believed to be wearing trainers that are silver/grey, with black trim and carrying a small dark coloured rucksack.

It is thought the 19-year-old may have travelled to Inverness or Edinburgh as he has friends in those areas. Inquiries are being carried out in those areas and officers will be checking relevant CCTV images for any additional information.

Sergeant Matthew Shaw said: “Sasha’s family is understandably very concerned for him and they just want him home safe and well.

“Our concern for Sasha is growing and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information on him which could help us locate him and ensure he is safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident number 2805.

