Nairn representatives invest £50,000 in securing the future of community facilities

Representatives in Nairn have allocated £50,000 in funding to support a range of initiatives across the area.

Members of Nairnshire Area Committee have identified a number of priority areas across the area to distribute funding from the Place-Based Investment Fund.

A total of £35,000 is being spent on the development of the Seaman’s Hall Community Hub Project and providing sustainable play provision in Nairn.

Meanwhile a further £15,000 has been ring-fenced to improve wheelchair access to the town’s picturesque beach whilst working to improve the health and wellbeing of residents.

The grants feature as part of their £100,000 Investment Fund which was allocated to each of the 21 Wards throughout the Highland region for the 2021/22 financial year.

It was designed to enable a flexible local response to address the harms of Covid.

‘Driven by a desire to invest in improved community facilities’

Councillor Tom Heggie, chairman of the Nairnshire Committee, said the fund has enabled them to invest in improving vital community assets.

“The allocation priorities agreed by members today were driven by a desire to invest in improved community facilities and refreshed and more accessible recreational areas for the local people of Nairn,” he said.

“Once these projects and works are complete, I hope this will encourage greater use of outdoor space, deliver positive impacts on communities and address the wellbeing impacts triggered by Covid.”

Place-Based Investment Fund allocation

A £25,000 award is being allocated to Green Hive to support the development of the Seaman’s Hall Community Hub Project.

The funds will enable Green Hive and the Seaman’s Hall Trustees to proceed with their proposals to develop the current hall into a new community hub.

Their aim is to provide a wide range of activities, but also a route to opportunities to volunteer, escape isolation, skills development, preparation for work and for some, ultimately find employment.

A further £10,000 in funding is being allocated to support develop sustainable play provision across the Nairn area.

Representatives have also ring-fenced £10,000 for the the development of accessibility projects within the Ward led by the Nairn Access Panel – the main focus of this work is to develop wheelchair access to the beach and through portable ramps in town.

Projects to improve health and wellbeing outcomes, to be led by the Community Partnership, have also been allocated £5,000 in funding.