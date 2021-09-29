Three people charged as police recover £22,000 worth of drugs near Newtonmore

Three people have been charged by police after £22,000 worth of drugs were seized near Newtonmore.

Officers stopped a vehicle travelling north on the A9 Perth to Inverness road near Newtonmore, which led the recovery of controlled drugs believed to be heroin and cocaine.

Two men aged, 30 and 43 and a woman aged 42 have been arrested and charged in connection with the stop.

All three are expected to appear at Inverness Justice Centre on September 30.

Detective inspector Reuben Lindsay of CID said : “We are committed to disrupting county lines drug dealing activity and will endeavour to take any action necessary to reduce the impact of drugs in our Highland communities.

“It is only as a community working together that we can tackle drug dealing.

“Anyone with any information regarding drug dealing or county lines activities in their area are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”